The Cedar Pass Ski Park, located off Highway 299 between Alturas and Surprise Valley, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ski hill managers said rentals and concessions will be available at the park lodge.
Located in the South Warner Mountains, the community-run area is used by downhill skiers and snowboarders.
“Relax and enjoy our unhurried, friendly atmosphere,” notes the ski area’s Facebook posting. “We have something for everyone — a bunny hill with a rope tow for beginners, and a T-bar for intermediate and advanced skiers who enjoy both freshly groomed and powder runs.”
In addition, cross country skiers are welcome to use the lodge and ski area in order to access the Cedar Creek Interpretive Trail, the surrounding meadow and backcountry terrain.
Full day tickets are $25 for the T-bar or $10 for the rope tow. Half-day tickets are $20 and $10, respectively. Rentals are $15 for skis and boots, $15 for snowboards and boots, or $10 for ski, snowboards or boots only. Free parking is offered at the lodge. The area is 17 miles east of Alturas and 10 miles west of Cedarville.
The area was originally used by skiers in the early 1930s. As interest in skiing grew, Civilian Conservation Corps workers were recruited and spent two years clearing runs. The first rope tow was installed in 1941. Until then, skiers had to hike up the hill.
The land had been privately owned by ranchers, but ownership was transferred to the Modoc National Forest in 1954.
The Modoc Ski Club bought a rebuilt snow packer in 1982, which eliminated the need for skiers to literally stomp through the snow to create a firm base. That same year the old 1940s hut was replaced by a 2,000-square-foot, two-story structure mostly built by volunteers.
The T-bar, which was used and bought from a ski area in Taos, New Mexico, was installed in 1988. Since then, access moved higher up the hill, increased the number of runs to 12, and added previously inaccessible intermediate and expert terrain.
For updated information call 530-233-3323 or visit the Cedar Pass Snow Park Facebook page.