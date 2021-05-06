HONOLULU, Hawaii— The year was 2005. A 14-year-old Luke took a break from watching his younger brother’s baseball game in the Rogue Valley. Though his brother, Jake, was quite talented at the game, Luke didn’t enjoy watching sports. Not really. Playing them was great, but young Luke had suffered through the first game of the doubleheader, and let’s face it: the level of competition in middle school just isn’t that high.
Bored out of his mind and unwilling to slowly bake in the early summer sun, he went for a walk. At first, passersby would see a gangly boy circling the edges of the small sports park, counting ground squirrels until he saw what appeared to be a pond in the distance. Grasshoppers were everywhere, and as he walked up to the bank, they decided to commit mass suicide, fleeing his gargantuan presence and dropping into the water below where dozens of staging bluegills devoured them.
Having grown up on trout, Luke couldn’t remember catching a bluegill. He had no fishing tackle, but that didn’t stop him from running through the fields like a madman to chase grasshoppers into the waiting mouths of shoreline bluegills.
The following week, he came prepared with a rod and caught dozens of fish on the very same suicidal grasshoppers while Jake played baseball nearby. A single fisherman, playing the game.
2008
Fast-forward a couple years. Luke was now a 17-year-old high school graduate, just a few weeks post-ceremony. This time, his younger brother Gabe had a baseball tournament in Pendleton. The stakes for this tournament were a trip to the Little League World Series, and though it was more competitive than the games years before, it was still youth baseball.
Luke watched a few games, but inevitably found the days-long tournament a little stale and decided to go for a walk, this time finding his way to a slow-moving oxbow in the Umatilla River where he caught northern pikeminnows left and right.
Though Gabe joined him in the evenings at McKay Reservoir, it was still a baseball trip, and Luke fished more by himself or with Jake more often than not, a double.
2021
More than 15 years from the very first baseball park pond, Luke finally had a chance to fish with both brothers while the game was underway. Not in Oregon, this time, but while on a mini vacation for a friend’s wedding in Hawaii.
On the University of Hawaii campus, as baseball and spring football and a track meet harmonized to form an athletic din of background noise, the Ovgard brothers caught fish after fish in the small drainage pond on campus.
Bluegills and pikeminnows weren’t present, but there was no shortage of invasive species: red devil cichlids, jaguar guapote, banded jewel cichlids and even one smallmouth bass obliged Ovgard bros that day, creating the first triple he’d ever had.
If Gabe’s wife, Rylee, decides to join them on a ballpark fishing trip some day, it might just be a home run, but a triple was what Luke had always wanted and finally got.
