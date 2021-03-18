Jackson, Wyo.— Steam ascended from the surface of the hot spring, doing battle with the alighting snow that saw countless flakes plummet through the frigid mountain air only to melt into the surface of the water.
This continued for an unknowable time, with the sunlight sheltered behind the clouds, leaking out here and there to add to the supremely ethereal experience as the water absorbed each and every projectile. Wind whipped the flakes and steam into a frenzied haze, obscuring the national park’s namesake mountains in the distance that I could only see on a clear day.
The large orange creature tromping through the shallow waters of the spring was oblivious to the world around it, staring down at the troubled surface and flailing a long black stick that grew and shrank at intervals, defying our perception of what was possible in that unknowable world above the surface.
Every few minutes, the menacing beast would use that stick to pull one of us — usually and not without irony given its orange skin, a convict cichlid — from the water, paw it lightly and then, in a moment of unknowable shock to us all, release it back into the spring.
This action repeated for hours, with the orange thing pulling out western mosquitofish, guppies, and countless convicts as well as native speckled dace and Utah chub.
I watched in fascinated horror as the thing caught and then didn’t eat fish after fish.
Herons, otters, raccoons, bears and even humans frequented this steaming waterhole from time to time, but their presence always spelled disaster for my brethren, which would be caught and either eaten or transported away in rounded white logs the humans always struggled to carry.
At first, I thought this was a human, but the orange coloration was new. Occasionally, humans would be splashed with orange here and there, but this monster was shrouded in orange and wasn’t taking the fish away like clockwork, as humans usually do. Were it human, something had altered its behavior.
It would’ve made sense for me to flee the orange beast, but I couldn’t. I sat, rapt, just under the surface and followed it around the spring, observing.
Our pond is maybe an acre in size, which is more than enough space for me and my kin. Us swordtails rarely grow to more than four inches including our long, namesake tail.
Though I couldn’t understand human speech, it was clear this orange pillar interacted with what I clearly recognized as humans. In that instant, I realized it, too, must be human.
Though we are called green swordtails, some of us are bright orange like the odd goldfish still living in the spring. These orange fish are a beacon to nearby predators, so they usually don’t survive long, and I suddenly felt a pang of sympathy for the human. It had to be constantly hiding from bigger, stronger humans, bears and whatever else. Poor thing.
Even as I knew the risk, I drew closer. The males that had been courting me followed, driven by their blind instinct to breed. I worried their flashy colors and incessant motion would draw the human’s attention, but nothing happened.
She? He? It appeared to be searching for something and not finding it.
It made a lap of the whole spring before moving to the outlet ditch. I followed until the stream cooled noticeably and peered into the distance as it went all the way down to the bridge where only the most reckless livebearers venture, and then only on the warmest of summer days.
As it returned, the snow intensified and then cleared, replaced by warm sun and frigid wind that was strong enough to move me laterally when I got too near the surface. Regaining my balance, I saw the human move up to the road where they often fled in shiny boxes capable of swimming across the land at frightening speeds. But unlike most humans, this one came back.
This time, it focused on a sheltered corner of the spring and pulled fish after fish out of the water by the face, then returned them with minor jaw pain and a story to tell. I hadn’t seen it catch a single swordtail yet, so I made my way closer and decided to risk it. This human was different.
One of the overzealous males ate the tiny piece of worm first and was jerked bodily out of the water. The human wasn’t able to grab him, though, and the male returned to the water, shaken as the human made a lot of loud noises over and over. The male retreated to the shallows, and I seized my chance, biting the tiny piece of worm that was flopping around on the surface in the high winds.
The adrenaline and shock of the cold air hit me first, but then his — I sensed it was male — hand, warmer than the air but colder than the water, encapsulated me. I looked at him as I gasped for breath. Tenderly, he removed the hook and dropped me into a tiny clear pond, pointed a square black object at me several times, smiled, and dumped the tiny clear pond into the spring.
Something about the experience changed his countenance, and he looked at the water one last time before returning to his shiny box and swimming towards the mountains I’d never see up close.
— Sign up for every single CaughtOvgard column at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard. Read more for free at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com. Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.