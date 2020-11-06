TAMPA, Fla.—
The race to 270 was on.
I added to my tally in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia and now (hopefully) Florida, having struck out only in Wyoming.
The wedding of my cousin, Austin Crawford, to his new wife Darian had brought me across the country at the end of the 2019 school year to Tampa, Fla. A fishing conference a few weeks later in Orlando encouraged me to forgo flying and just make a land-based campaign, soliciting fish along the way.
I’d made the drive from Oregon to Florida in five days, putting everything I had into my fleeting interactions with the local wildlife along the way, hoping to curry favor and hit that milestone, 270, that was painfully close.
I did well, too, garnering support from both red and blue — red devil cichlid, blood red jewel cichlid, red shiner and blue tilapia, that is — at stops all along my path in the early days of my campaign, but sporadic purple wouldn’t be enough to win. I needed a decisive victory to hit the magic number, no matter how well I was doing at the poles.
As is often the case, my path to 270 went through Florida.
After the wedding, my friends and family headed to Orlando for a long weekend of fun at Disneyworld. I planned to join them in the evening, but I had to make one big rally in Tampa Bay before I could justify relaxing and celebrating. After all, I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t give 100 percent. Losing despite my best effort was acceptable, but I didn’t want lingering doubts. I just hoped I would be celebrating my victory as well as their union...
Speechless
As most elected officials must be, I’m a strong public speaker. Honestly, behind writing and scaring off the women I date, I mark it as my greatest skill in life. So imagine my surprise — my horror, really — when my presentation fell flat at Isla Del Sol.
Despite my best efforts, I only landed a few hardheaded individuals. Hardhead catfish fight quite well, and it was a testament to my resolve to overcome them, standing there giving my stump speech and reeling them in despite 100-plus-degree heat, but it wasn’t the monumental victory I needed.
I cut my losses, hopping back into the motor pool and making plans for a final, last-ditch effort. Sitting at 267 meant I was making it a close race, but I needed 270; there was no second prize. I pressed on, speechless, as I planned my last stand.
Riches
Arriving at my second spot, I immediately doubted my choice. The crowd present was markedly larger than I had expected, but would it be enough?
There were half a dozen younger Latino men, some children far below voting age and several older white men. I tend to do well with all three demographics, so I had confidence. I immediately began introducing myself and ingratiating myself to the folks around me.
Explaining my purposes and sharing my platform proved wise, and they welcomed me into their midst. As I peeked at the water’s edge, I could see hundreds of fish present.
This was my shot.
In minutes, I hit 268 with the tidewater silverside.
No. 269 was the goldspotted killifish.
Finally, in a flourish, I landed Species No. 270: The gulf killifish.
Even as my mind flooded with endorphins from the surreality of my big win, I added 271 (redfin needlefish) and 272 (American silver perch) to my tally, pleased to end on a fish with “American” in its common name.
I’d done it.
In the eleventh hour, I’d managed to catch 111 fish and five new species, surging from 267 to 272 to clinch a decisive victory.
Naturally, there would be a recount to make sure my math had been correct, but this Florida recount fell in my favor, just as it had for President George W. Bush some 20 years earlier.
I thanked my supporters and competition alike and quietly slipped into the night to celebrate my victory with my friends and family.
Author’s Note
The number 270 is particularly important this week. By the time you read this column, the American people may know the winner of the 2020 United States Presidential Election.
Whatever the outcome, remember that our loyalty is to our Constitution and our national ideals — not a political figurehead. Do not let your like or dislike of the new President-elect sour your opinion of your friends and neighbors with whom you disagree.
Do not riot or protest or bicker about the results. Every vote was counted, and the winner won. It’s that simple. Accept victory with honor and accept defeat with grace. We’re all Americans, and we must stand together in this reality, striving for unity and not division.
God bless America.
