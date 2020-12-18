SAFFORD, Ariz.— En route from Silver City, New Mexico to Tucson, Arizona, I planned a stop at Frye Mesa Reservoir. The small artificial lake is in the middle of nowhere. Google Maps, lying creation that it is, claims it’s 36 minutes from Frye Mesa to Safford, the nearest town with a Walmart.
My friend, Chris Moore, lives in Phoenix and has visited the remote oasis in the desert several times. He told me it would be an easy shot at a Gila trout, one of the few trout species I hadn’t caught at the time, and I couldn’t resist the call.
He warned me it was a rough road, but that was the understatement of the century. The road hiked some 12 miles from the pavement. The first two miles were just ordinary gravel, but quickly turned Hellish, reducing my speed to 40, 30, 20, and ultimately five miles per hour — for ten-plus miles.
On several occasions, the potholes and washouts punished me for allowing my speed to hit a blazing seven or eight miles per hour, introducing my cranium to the roof of my car. Wear your seatbelts, kids.
The drive was so long and the ride so unpleasant and jarring that I had to stop and pee twice. Now, I may have the prostate of a much older man, but that’s absurd for a 90-minute drive. For the record, Google Maps, that’s how long it took: 90 &%#@(minutes! Not 36.
Not only was it as gratuitously drawn-out and miserable as any season of “The Bachelor”, but it was just as dangerous to my health. The last three miles up to the water involved single-lane hairpin switchbacks so tight that some might describe driving the road as a halfhearted suicide attempt.
Making matters worse, ATVs came ripping around those blind corners with such disregard that a man pulling a horse trailer down the mountain passed me shortly after his female passenger, walking 100 yards ahead of him as a spotter, gave him the all-clear.
Cheating death
Having cheated death on my ride up, I felt further cheated to find dozens of people at the small lake.
Despite the remoteness of the area, folks were fishing, swimming and riding those bloody ATVs around the four-acre impoundment. I couldn’t even find a place to cast, so I began weighing my options.
The inebriated yokels there told me that the best trout fishing was across the dam.
Huh.
I looked over the concrete edge at the trickling outflow at least 100 feet below. Maybe 200? Frye Mesa Dam is a massive wall of concrete shaped like a horseshoe. I’m not sure of its height, but it is sufficiently high that a fall would leave little more than a splash of color on the rocks below.
I removed my flip-flops and began the slow barefoot exodus over the narrow concrete lip. A fall to the right would get me wet. A fall to the left…
Halfway across, the wind kicked up, and I began to question the idiocy of my decision. What was I doing?! I’m not afraid of heights, per se, but I’d also never walked across a two-foot concrete dam with life or death consequences before. Deep breaths and slow steps got me across. Not surprisingly, I had the tiny fishable area on the other side all to myself, but no fish came out to play. The return trip was even more horrifying, as I had no Gila trout to look forward to on the other side of the dam, but I made it.
Waterfall
The locals were confined to the parking area, and the lake was so small and choked with brush that I was able to cover the entire body of water in about an hour. I tried bait and countless lures to no avail.
There were small fish suspended in schools in the shallows, and they looked like goldfish, but I spent 20 minutes trying to confirm that. Eventually, my tenkara gear confirmed it: goldfish.
I picked my dejection up off the ground and prepared to leave. As I turned to leave, I noticed a small inflow of water and followed it through the dessicated brush maybe 100 yards to a notch in the limestone where a small waterfall trickled into a catch basin.
It was idyllic.
Though two skittish little Gila trout kept darting around the pool, they wouldn’t eat, so I finished my failed foray by climbing up the smooth face of the waterfall and appreciating the beauty of the hidden alcove.
Gila trout notwithstanding, the discovery of the little stream and the waterfall redeemed my journey into no man’s land and made up for the disappointment — at least until I began the miserable journey back down the sorry excuse for a road and on to my next misadventure.
