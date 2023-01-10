VIRGIN, Utah—Alphabetically, Zion National Park is last on the list of our 62 national parks, but it’s certainly not least.

According to the National Park Service, “The rivers of Zion National Park retain their full complement of four species of native fish in healthy populations. Such a statement cannot be made for any other comparable river system in the southwest U.S. This rare and desirable condition is only possible because stream flow in the park is essentially natural, with all of the floods, sediment transport and periods of low flow that have always occurred.”

