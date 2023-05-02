This week is May Day, the holiday on which people in the pre-television world grabbed brightly colored ribbons and danced in a circle around a pole in celebration of spring. Normally, I humorize things a little in my column, but do I really need to here? It sounds remarkably boring. I have a tiny fraction of English heritage, so I’m justified in saying it is one of the most trivial and uninspired official holidays in the world.
COMMERCIAL
As a teacher, I search said world for jokes, quotes or videos to get my students’ attention. Come May 1, I always play my favorite commercial.
Let me set the scene: an older man in uniform comes in, speaking German, and gives a younger man in uniform instructions before leaving.
Almost immediately, an English voice comes over the intercom and says “Mayday, mayday can you hear us? Over.”
Pause. It repeats “Mayday, we are sinking. We are sinking.”
The younger German man replies in heavily accented English “Hello. This is the German Coast Guard—” and is interrupted by static.
The Brit repeats “We are sinking.”
The German gets back on the radio and says “What are you sinking about?”
Much like the Brits on the sinking boat, I die.
It is a commercial for Berlitz, a company that aims to help you improve your English. Without being able to see my students’ eye rolls and laughs in person, it’s just not the same, so I’ll share it with you: the people about whom I’ve been sinking. I mean, thinking.
EXTREME
May Day also lets me shed the sinking feeling you get being stuck inside all winter. I join the handful of diehards who channel their inner Bruce Willis and fish some of the most intense conditions they’ll ever face because, well, cabin fever is a miserable thing.
I do it because I long for that rush I get when pitting myself against a comparatively mindless fish and winning. It’s finally spring, and spring is wonderful once the allergy medicine kicks in.
Some confused soul said “April showers bring May flowers.” They were close; pull the ‘er’ out of ‘flowers’ because “April showers bring May flows” and separate the “ER,” or emergency room. Flood-stage rivers and an intense desire to fish have put me in some dire situations, but they’ve also given me some of my biggest fish.
Over the years, I’ve become close friends with the ER around May Day. One year, I slammed my thumb in the car door at the coast, and found myself getting the flesh stitched back to my bone at the Gold Beach ER. Another time, as a child, I went to kick a bottle off the dirt path in front of me only to learn it was a bottle of highly pressured hard alcohol that exploded and sent me to the Ashland ER. We won’t count the time I stepped on a bee hive and endured dozens of stings to the point of needing medication to prevent anaphylaxis or the time I stabbed my hand making a sandwich for a day trip to Crater Lake because those were just urgent care visits.
Yes, May Day often lives up to its nautical meaning in my life — often at the Link River.
MISSING (THE) LINK
The urban river in my hometown is my favorite. It has a nature trail popular with walkers, hikers, homeless campers and cyclists. It sits in a relatively steep canyon topped with vistas perfect for spying on unsuspecting fishermen below who are just trying to answer nature’s call behind a blackberry bush.
Over the years, invasive blackberries have made the river all-but-inaccessible across most of its short length, save for those who know the handful of openings in the invasive brambles. Well, and those trailblazers stupid enough to fight through the thorns in search of new access points. As you might have guessed, I meet both criteria.
It’s both the best and toughest fishery in the entire Klamath Basin, but it’s only worthwhile for a few weeks in the spring, with May Day falling smack-dab in the middle of that timeframe in an average year.
You won’t get 25 fish on your best day like you can in every other river here, but the fish you get in the Link are all big. And I’ve had a few 10-plus-fish days.
What I’m not telling you is that when the Bureau of Reclamation increased flows one year while I was fishing, the water knocked me over and swept away my old net. I lose more lures here than anywhere else, and if we’re being completely honest, I hooked a 29-inch brute the very next day that dove under a log, causing me to swim (okay, flail) out into raging current, pull out the line and land it. I was soaking wet and bleeding but smiling as it slipped it into a new net before quick photos, measurements and the release. Please note: all fishing in the Link River is catch-and-release, and no bait is allowed, so use your favorite fly or lure and let them go.
All this to say, I’m sinking about May Day because I know I’m going to get some massive fish, but I also know I’m going to lose a lot of gear, blood and self-respect in the process. This May Day, what are you sinking about?
This column is provided free of charge to the paper you're reading in hopes the author's work will be crowdfunded by readers like you. Please consider supporting the author for as little as $1 per month by signing up at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard. Read more for free at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com. Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.