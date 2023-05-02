This week is May Day, the holiday on which people in the pre-television world grabbed brightly colored ribbons and danced in a circle around a pole in celebration of spring. Normally, I humorize things a little in my column, but do I really need to here? It sounds remarkably boring. I have a tiny fraction of English heritage, so I’m justified in saying it is one of the most trivial and uninspired official holidays in the world.

