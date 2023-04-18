MIAMI — After years of promises and more rejection from publishers than I ever got in the romantic world, I finally published my book, “Fishing Across America,” about a life-altering trip I took in the summer of 2019, the last summer before COVID changed the world.

The book is available this week on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback or e-book, but given the logistics, not all formats launch in all markets at the same time. Though it will eventually be available on Amazon’s various platforms in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Japan, Canada and Australia, it was Amazon Germany where the paperback hit the shelves first.

