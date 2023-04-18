MIAMI — After years of promises and more rejection from publishers than I ever got in the romantic world, I finally published my book, “Fishing Across America,” about a life-altering trip I took in the summer of 2019, the last summer before COVID changed the world.
The book is available this week on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback or e-book, but given the logistics, not all formats launch in all markets at the same time. Though it will eventually be available on Amazon’s various platforms in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Japan, Canada and Australia, it was Amazon Germany where the paperback hit the shelves first.
This is fitting, given I devoted half a chapter to Germany in Chapter 15 “The International Incident,” which is excerpted below. If you enjoy it, and you live in any of the markets above, be sure to pick up a copy this week!
GERMANS
From “Fishing Across America,” by yours truly:
You know how I said German was heavily ingrained in the English language a few paragraphs back? Well it’s true. You know it’s true because I wrote it down, and as a high school teacher, I’m an authority figure. In reality, despite my impressive credentials noted above, or maybe regardless of them, it is true.
Not only is the German language integrated into our American culture, according to the United States National Travel and Tourism Office or NTTO (don’t worry; I had no idea this bureaucratic arm of the government even existed until writing this), Germans were the eighth-most abundant tourist group to the United States over the past decade, accounting for about 2.5% of foreign visitors to the United States in a given year.
Das gut, right?
Canada and Mexico are first and second, respectively, and the top 10 is rounded out by the United Kingdom (3), Japan (4), China (5), South Korea (6), Brazil (7), France (9), and India (10).
Central Florida is the second-most popular tourism region in the United States (behind only New York City), and both Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA) will tell you that the moment you fly in, on loop, along with instructions on how to administer first aid if bitten by a gator or Florida Man.
So the odds of running into a German tourist on my trip were probably somewhere in the neighborhood of, oh, I don’t know, realistically possible.
As I stood fishing a culvert absolutely loaded with Mayan cichlids, a lone Florida bass, and more of those insufferable Oscars I just kept hooking and losing, a German couple came up and started talking to me.
Now, I hate to invoke stereotypes, but Germans often rub me the wrong way, and it all started in high school, with this kid named Kevin. His last name was something long and unpronounceable for my isolated, uncultured, ethnocentric, small-town American tongue. He was one of two German exchange students in my class that year, and the girl, Anna, was a sweetheart. And kinda hot, too, if memory serves. But Kevin was a jerk.
The day I met him, while trying to make conversation, I asked “Kevin, what type of wildlife do you have in Germany?”
In his impossibly whiny German accent, he replied “Dinosaurs, mostly, you stupid American.”
Huh. So it was gonna be like that, eh, Kevin?
Immediately, he took to calling me “Skywalker.” I wouldn’t have minded, but he told me he only called me “Skywalker” because like Luke Skywalker, I was from a small, nowhere town with nothing to offer. The only difference, he told me, was that I had, “No Force and no hope.”
I mean, his name was Kevin, but he should’ve gone by Richard because he was just an absolute (bleep).
Being the petulant and immature child I was, I responded by calling him “Kay-vonn” but with the same whiny, German accent he always assaulted our ears with.
During the year he was in our class, he knocked American culture, insulted us individually, and complained about getting stuck in our town. The latter point was fair; we didn’t want to be stuck there, either..
Later that week, on a trip to a cross-country meet, we drove back on a cold bus with a broken heater. Kevin rolled down his window because “Germans are strong. We can take the cold.”
Given that we were all post-race, sweaty cross-country runners without an ounce of fat to spare, we all asked him to close it. He replied, in typical Kevin fashion, “In a German minute.”
Dumbfounded, someone asked, “Kevin, what is a German minute?”
“It’s whenever I want,” my German nemesis replied.
It was on. I jumped across the aisle and tried to forcibly close the window. I took a few jabs to the stomach and groin, but it was cold enough to see our breath on the bus, and my sensitive parts had shrunken down enough to avoid his blows.
I overpowered him, closed the window, and he sat there stewing the rest of the night.
From then on, I think Kevin either realized he had to not be a jerk or, more likely, he just decided to try and make the most of his time there. For the rest of the year, he still called me Skywalker, and I still called him “Kay-vonn,” but we mostly stayed out of each other’s way.
Why did I delve into my childhood for that story? Well, because until I went to New Zealand almost five years later and befriended a number of German travelers in hostels across the North Island, like my friend Daniel Waidelich, I honestly didn’t like Germans. My one and only experience with a male German had sauered all Krau— Germans — for me.
Fortunately, I overcame my German aversion over some Red Bulls with my Kiwi friend, David Clarke, and we made new friends whom I still keep in touch with. Daniel actually read this chapter and told me it was not offensive to him as a German, and I was OK printing it. Prost!
Going to Germany and Austria a few years after that and experiencing some of the intense rudeness only a German or Austrian (especially Viennese) restaurant can offer made me realize maybe Germans have the same aversion to Americans I had learned to have toward them.
That, or maybe people are just people.
When the German tourists in The Everglades pulled up to ask directions, I wasn’t sure what they were saying in German, but they said something, laughed with each other, and then resumed conversing with me.
They asked if they could take some pictures of me fishing, and I agreed, so long as they took a picture or two of me if I finally caught an Oscar.
Turns out, international relations were all I needed. My Rapala twitched twice near an overhanging tree limb before falling victim to the blitzkrieg of a waiting Oskar. Wait, no. Oscar.
It would be the first of six I’d catch there, with my new German friends looking on and genuinely relishing the spectacle. I bid them “Auf Wiedersehen” as I recalled from our high school production of “The Sound of Music” and went onward to Miami.
Sorry Kevin, but despite your best efforts, you didn’t ruin all of my future relations with Germans. You didn’t steal all of my hope or my tomorrows because “Tomorrow Belongs to Me.”
