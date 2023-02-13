AVALON, Calif. — American bison, sea otters, sixgill sharks, semi-tropical fishes, 200 birds and more than 400 plants share one of America’s most unique places: Catalina Island.

Located less than 100 miles from the heart of America’s most sprawling, traffic-choked metro area sits a quiet, island paradise where endemic island foxes, Urocyon littoralis, outnumber cars almost 2:1.

