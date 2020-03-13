MEDFORD – Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument (CSNM) is accepting applications for its summer Artist-in-Residence program, according to a news release.
Selected artists are provided with a beautiful environment in which to generate artistic works and share their works with the public. This is a particularly unique year for artists to participate in the program, as 2020 marks the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the CSNM’s designation as a National Monument.
Artistic expertise, professionalism, and creative uses of artistic media are encouraged. Selected artists receive a one to two-week residency at CSNM facilities during the summer. Three artists and two alternates will be selected to participate June, July and August 2020. All artists are encouraged to apply for a chance to participate in the program, and there is no preference given to any one particular style or medium. Selections are made based on the following criteria: entry materials, residency proposal, professionalism, and creative vision.
During their stay, artists share their vision in one public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to CSNM. CSNM holds a publishing copyright to donated digital imagery for promotional use to advance the residency program. The artist retains a non-exclusive use copyright.
Interested visual artists may obtain more information and download an application and guidelines by e-mail, chamise.kramer@usda.gov, or by calling 541-618-2051. Applications must be postmarked by April 3.