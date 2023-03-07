Only a sucker could pass up the Lollipop Trail.

The Lollipop is a cross-county ski/snowshoe trail near Fish Lake. The designated loop covers nearly 7 miles from the Fish Lake Sno-Park, just down the road from the Fish Lake Resort. On previous outings we parked at the sno-park, but this time we paid the $5 parking fee at the resort, partly to cut off some distance but, even more, to be closer to the lodge for a post-outing cup of hot chocolate or coffee, or piece of pie.

Tags