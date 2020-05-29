The Wild and Scenic Illinois River is renowned for its outstanding remarkable values: its blue-green, crystal-clear waters; its abundant and diverse fisheries; its unique and diverse landscapes; its spectacular and varied recreational values; and its botanical biodiversity. Recreation segments of Wild and Scenic Rivers are places regarded for providing a variety of experiences, including solitude, a connection with the landscape, or a family-friendly recreation-based experience.
The RRSNF is renewing the alcohol ban on the recreational section of Illinois River effective May 22, 2020 through September 30, 2020. Wild Rivers District Ranger Robert Budge said, “The decision to implement the ban arose from the concern for public safety and has been met with overwhelming support from both the local communities and those who travel to the river from outside areas. People feel they can once again take their families to the river and are really grateful that the Forest has taken steps to address an ongoing problem.”
As in previous years, the area included in the temporary alcohol ban in Forest Order No. 06-10-22-20-08 extends from the Forest boundary on the Illinois River Road to an area near the McCaleb Ranch, and includes the area surrounding Cedar Camp. The ban is effective approximately ¼ mile on either side of the Illinois River Road in those areas.
The temporary ban will not be in effect on privately-owned lands, nor will it apply to those who are driving on the Illinois River Road to reach a destination outside of the closure area. Violation of the alcohol ban is punishable by law, with the penalty for violation up to 6 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
The Forest Service is making every effort to expand access to recreation sites within the context of CDC guidance and state and local government orders for residents, while prioritizing employee and public health and safety. Larger sites such as campgrounds that concentrate users will remain closed for the time being for health reasons. As sites reopen, services — such as restrooms or trash pickup — may continue to be unavailable. Please check the Forest’s internet site for recreation site information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/rogue-siskiyou/recreation.
For more information, contact the Wild Rivers Ranger District in Cave Junction at 541.592.4000.