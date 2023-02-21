It’s no secret that treble hooks represent a greater threat to fish than single hooks. With three hooks in one, a treble is a much more efficient tool anglers can use against their quarry than the alternatives. That’s kind of the point. Well, points.

Certain species are especially averse to treble hooks because of their inherent frailty or physical makeup. Trout, for instance, are prone to devouring lures and will often be deeply and fatally hooked by treble hooks. Sunfish have the unfortunate (some may even say suicidal) combination of tiny mouths and massive aggression, causing them to thoroughly hook themselves on trebles and effectively cinching their mouths shut. Obviously bait fishermen of any kind know they shouldn’t use baited trebles for any fish they intend to release because of the propensity for fish to get gut-hooked if they swallow the bait.

