Planning on downhill skiing or snowboarding at the Mount Shasta Ski Park? If it’s a weekend — especially a Saturday — be prepared.
Last Saturday, several factors combined to create never-seen-before backlogs when the parking lot, which ski park officials estimate accommodates about a 1,000 vehicles in the seven-acre lot, was completely full. As a result, late-arriving skiers and riders had to wait in their cars at a checkpoint until parking spaces opened up by people leaving. The lines became so long that other would-be skiers and riders were eventually turned away.
“We’re imagining we could run into the same situation this weekend,” said Delaney Adrian, Shasta’s communications director.
She called the ski area’s parking dilemma “unprecedented.” Adrian said Ski Park managers have been “trying to devise a better traffic flow. We take this very seriously.”
Ski Shasta wasn’t the only area impacted. Parking was difficult to find at other downhill ski and snowboard areas, including Willamette Pass Ski Area, and at popular parking areas used by cross country skiers and snowboarders, including the Pederson Snowpark on Dead Indian Memorial Road between Klamath Falls and Ashland.
Crowds have been more reasonable at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area, even though the mountain shuttle is not operating this season.
“We are seeing crowds but manageable,” said Hiram Towle, Ashland’s general manager. “We have been limiting our day ticket sales as they are all online now. The nice thing about Mt. Ashland is that even when the parking lot is full, we are not crowded out on the slopes.”
Along with increasing numbers of downhill skiers and boarders, other forms of winter recreation are experiencing surges in visitors, especially on weekends. At Pederson, for example, last Saturday some vehicles were parked one behind another. Popular trails, including the Pacific Crest Trail, which goes north and south from Pederson and is among several trails accessed from the parking area, were filled with cross country skiers and snowshoers.
But the lines of traffic waiting to gain and eventually denied entry to Shasta were unexpected and caused ski area officials to improvise.
“It became a problem quicker than we anticipated,” Adrian said of last Saturday’s traffic backlog, saying it’s believed the desire by many people to be outside because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, they speculate the mandated closures and-or limits on the number of skiers and snowboarders at Lake Tahoe region ski areas have spurred people to searchout other areas, including Shasta.
“Now they’ve discovered we exist,” she said. “We’re a small, little family-owned resort so we were not prepared for that. This is a local’s hub that is not known for having lines.”
The usual easy entry changed last Saturday. “We had a lot of upset people. We’re reaching out to them,” Adrian said, noting people who were turned away may be offered refunds or passes for free ski days.
At Shasta, as at other ski areas, problems are being compounded by difficulties in hiring staff. Adrian said the Ski Park is always seeking employees for such jobs as chairlift operators — who are also charged with making sure people are wearing masks — ski and snowboard instructors, rental technicians, cashiers, and janitorial staff. Finding workers, always a problem because of the ski area’s remoteness from large cities, has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Adrian said the increased visitation is a “double-edged sword,” noting Shasta managers are eager and delighted to see more people learning and enjoying skiing and riding while also being challenged by adapting to manage the higher-than-expected demand.
Last weekend, Shasta staff erected barriers on the road into the ski park. If the parking lot was full, people were required to wait until others left the parking area. People headed to the Mt. Shasta Nordic Center or other areas to snowmobile, were permitted to continue, but a second check-point was established to ensure that people were not skipping the line.
“Weekdays are the best days to come. We want to get people out here,” Adrian said, noting lifts operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information on the Mt. Shasta Ski Park visit the website at www.skipark.com or call 530-926-8610. For information on Mt. Ashland Ski Area, visit their website at www.mtashland.com or call 541-482-2897.
Luckily, it was a weekday when Mike Reeder and I skied at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park. Unluckily, on Mike’s second run he was clobbered in the back by an out-of-control snowboarder. After becoming dazed and disoriented, he drank a cup of coffee, ate a snack and regained a sense of clarity, which allowed me to get in a few runs before cutting our day short and returning home. Mike has mostly recovered — back pains experienced that day have eased, as have his neck aches.
Because it was a weekday, lines at all three of Shasta’s chairlifts — Douglas, Coyote and Marmot — were mostly nonexistent. Despite this winter’s meager snowfall, most trails had adequate snow, although some were marginal because of a combination of heavy skier-rider use and sun exposure.
Because of Mike’s accident, it wasn’t an ideal day. But a day on the slopes, even if only for a few runs, is never a bad day.