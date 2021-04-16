We had only hiked 2.7 miles, but the real test was about to come.
No, we weren’t facing a test of stamina by bushwhacking and fighting our way through thick brush and over downed trees. And it wasn’t something that would test our endurance, like having to imitate bighorn sheep to power our way up a tortuously steep mountain. And no, it wasn’t anything that would test our will, like having to fight off blood-sucking mosquitoes and body-hugging ticks.
It was another type of test: A multiple-choice stumper devised by our trip co-leader Hans Kuhr.
Kuhr, a retired electrical engineering professor at Oregon Tech, was literally testing our knowledge of where we’d gone and what we’d seen during the first half of our Gerber Reservoir hike.
Test questions on the six-page handout included things like, “How long did it take us to get to the first gate?” “What is the distance from the first gate to the second gate?” “What is the total distance from the bathroom at Gerber Potholes campground to the bathroom at the Stan H. Spring Campground?”
Some questions were injected with humor. One asked “What would you do first if you got lost on our hike?” The choices included: A. Scream for help as loud as you can. B. Hike up the nearest hill so you can see more. C. Call 911 with your cell phone and ask for help. D. Stop, sit down, take a break and drink some water, stay calm, access your situation and location.”
Another asked, “The most challenging part of our hike today is: A. Keeping up with the latest gossip. B. Looking out for potholes and muddy sections. C. Following the trail so I would not get lost. and D. Looking out for ticks.”
The test came during a lunch break on a Klamath Basin Outdoor Group hike led by Kuhr and Diane Barrick, a loop trek that began and ended at Gerber Reservoir’s Potholes Campground.
The Potholes Trail isn’t a trail that tests a hiker stamina, endurance or will. It’s a pleasantly easy trail with gradual ups and downs that weave through stands of pines and junipers. Atop one of those distant pines we saw a regal bald eagle perched high above, seemingly oblivious to us. Along the way some of us left the trail and ambled up a ridge hoping to see something special. Nope — we found only an endless stretch of timberlands and, in the distance, Yainax Butte. The trail later dropped and crossed a dry creek bed before reaching a gravel road that led to the campground.
We did not see Gerber Reservoir, at least not until nearing the Stan H. Spring Campground, our lunch spot. The 3,815-acre reservoir is about five miles long, nearly 2.5 miles wide and reaches a maximum depth of 65 feet. Fed by four creeks — Miller, Barnes, Barnes Valley, and Ben Hall — it normally provides irrigation water for downstream farmers and ranchers. This year, however, Gerber’s water level is reportedly only about 20 percent of normal.
Information about Gerber wasn’t part of the test. Some of the questions were thought provoking while others were difficult or impossible to answer without a map. Here’s a sampling, questions to test your skills:
• What is the name of the 7,226-foot mountain that is located to the northwest of our trail? A. Gerber B. Black Hills C. Horsefly D. Yainax.
• What is the highest mountain in Klamath County? A. Mount McLoughlin B. Diamond Peak. C. Mount Scott D. Mount Thielsen.
• We hiked at an elevation of (plus or minus 300 feet): A. 4,200 feet B. 4,800. C. 5,200. D. 5,600.
• The Mountain Lakes Wilderness Area in Klamath County is a perfect square. The total amount of square miles is: A. 36 square miles B. 64 C. 100 D. 144.
• Hans also added a bonus question: List the seven high mountains in Klamath County and their elevations.
According to Hans the correct answers to the questions above are:
The 7,226-foot (7,230 on some maps) mountain is Yainax. The highest mountain in Klamath County — surprise — is Mount Thielsen. (McLoughlin is higher but is just west of Klamath County in Jackson County). We hiked at an elevation of about 4,800 feet. The Mountain Lakes Wilderness, the nation’s only square wilderness area, spans 36 square miles.
As for the bonus question, the highest Klamath County mountains and their elevations are: 1. Thielsen, 9,182. 2. Scott, 8,926. 3. Diamond Peak, 8,744. 4. Howlock, 8,396. 5. Aspen Butte, 8,208. 6. Yamsay, 8,196. 7. Hillman, 8,159.
Our return route to the Potholes Campground was one Kuhr had prepared us for on his test. He had asked us if we would: A. Walk along the shores of the reservoir to the bridge then bushwhacking to the Potholes Campground. B. Swim south in the reservoir and then walk the road to the Potholes. C. Use a compass heading and bushwhack directly to the Potholes from Stan B. Spring. D. None of the above, take the road.
We took the gravel road, the road most traveled.
Hiking the Gerber Potholes Trail was a true test, but of a very different kind.