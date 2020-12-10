December is usually the month when Charles Dickens is remembered for his oft-revisited novella “A Christmas Carol.” After revisiting a pair of slightly re-routed hikes, and thinking like the dickens about them, it seems appropriate to regard writing about them as a “Tale of Two Trails.”
The trails are those that climb Hogback, the 6,194-foot mountain just minutes from downtown Klamath Falls.
The first is the Klamath Ridgeview Trail, which wanders from Moore Park west above Lakeshore Drive and Upper Klamath Lake. The Ridgeview Trail can be hiked end-to-end or involve several starting and ending points. A recent trek began from the Moore Park tennis courts parking lot, up the gated roadway alongside and past the Lynnewood subdivision to the junction with the Ridgeview Trail.
True to its name, the Ridgeview follows a ridgeline above Lakeshore Drive, offering frequent, often spectacular views of Upper Klamath Lake, Buck and Bare islands and, more distant, the snow-blanketed Southern Oregon Cascade mountains.
Instead of hiking from Moore Park to the Buck Ridge Trailhead, a distance of about four miles, members of the Basin Outdoor Group took a lollypop loop that begins from a junction where the trail briefly dips then gently climbs back along the ridge for an ever-changing panorama of views across the lake and beyond.
It’s a mostly easy trail. A choice come about 2.5 miles in, where it’s possible to take a lower trail that eventually meets a dirt road on the way to trail’s end, where it drops to the Buck Ridge Trailhead just off Lakeshore Drive. Our group chose to take the higher route, which goes around fenced private property to open areas that feature a picnic table and small perch-like structure.
On past hikes, friends and I would park cars at the Buck Ridge Trailhead and return to Moore Park, where we would leave a car and start the hike. Doing the lollypop loop extended the hike distance to about six miles.
The second “Tale of Two Trails” is the climb up Hogback.
Most people begin from the parking lot at the Foothill Fellowship Church on Patterson Street, which is private property. Getting high on the Hog can be a grunt, an elevation gain of more than 1,800 vertical feet to its summit. Depending on possible route variations, the round-trip distance is 3.5 to 4-plus miles.
Recently, Foothill Pastor Denny Roberts has voiced concerns because some people are trashing the parking lot. And, because the most-used trails climb steeply uphill, the resulting erosion can create wet weather runoffs to houses south of the church. Roberts has suggested installing a new parking area south of the church, with the hope that people will follow what some call ‘the gas line route.”
In the past year, instead of heading straight up, a new variation from the church parking lot angles slightly north. The new trail, which was not built by the Klamath Trails Alliance, is heavily used, is easy to follow and like the previously most-hiked route climbs relentlessly uphill. The older route offers some brief but relatively flat sections in between its upward grinds.
By whatever route, climbing Hogback doesn’t necessarily involve reaching the top. For some, the climb ends at craggy, stumpy remains of the lone pine about a quarter-mile from the summit. It is easily distinguished by its array of telecommunications towers, including at 30-foot lookout. The lookout has a history: it was moved from Sycan Butte and installed atop Hogback by the Oregon Department of Forestry and Klamath Forest Protective Association in 1988 to replace the original 41-foot tower that had been condemned.
Although often called “Hogsback,” its correct name is Hogback, so named because some early Klamath Basin settler thought the mountain resembles the shoulders of a pig.
By whatever name or route, Hogback is a challenging hike where good boots are necessary and hiking poles are highly recommended, especially on the slippery ball-bearing like rocks and, during wet periods, ice or mud.
Hogback’s users include people enjoying being outside, others getting in shape for longer hikes and backpacking trips, fire crews getting in condition for fighting fires in high elevation forests, and off-trail distance runners. And, because there are several turn-around points, many people, including families with children of all ages, climb segments.
Whether from the summit or viewpoints along the way, the rewards are gee-whiz expansive views of the Klamath Basin, from farmlands and suburbs to Lake Ewauna, the Klamath River and the snow-covered Cascades, including Mount McLoughlin and distant Mount Shasta.
Whether from clearings along and atop Hogback or along the Ridgeline Trail, one of Charles Dickens lesser known quotes seems appropriate, especially in this time of the Covid-19 epidemic: “This is a world of action, and not for moping and droning in.”