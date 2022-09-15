Because the hike happened days before the weather started cooling, even with a relatively early start the trek had been increasingly sweat-inducing as temperatures warmed. So, when our group of seven reached Badger Lake, lunch was temporarily postponed when five of us stripped down to our shorts, waded in and — ahh! — cooled off.
We’d stopped a short time earlier for snacks at nearby Woodpecker Lake before reaching Badger Lake, one of several beautiful mountain lakes in the aptly named Sky Lakes Wilderness Area. Woodpecker was tempting, but our destination was Badger.
In previous years Badger Lake was an easy-to-access lake. Until 2021 the trail to Badger was easily reached from Fourmile Lake and the Fourmile Lake Campground. Because the campground and area are still being cleared of dangerous trees, reaching Badger requires a longer hike.
Getting to the trailhead at the Rye Spur Horse Camp is challenging because of the lack of signage at a critical road junction. From Highway 140, the well-signed FS Road 3661 to Fourmile Lake ends at a gate just south of the lake and campground. For the second year a small crew is removing hazardous trees damaged by fires and a mountain pine beetle infestation. Just before the gated junction, we turned right on an unsigned gravel road that reaches the Rye Spur Horse Camp in about a mile.
From the trailhead we headed north on the Rye Spur Trail, which becomes the Long Lake Trail at the Twin Ponds-Rye Spur Trail junction. Using the current trailhead at the horse camp adds on more than two miles — two very pleasant miles — each way.
Earlier this summer the Long Lake Trail from near the junction had been impassible because of many downed trees. Anthony Benedetti, the Fremont-Winema National Forest’s wilderness technician, said it was cleared by firefighters to provide access to a nearby lightning-caused fire that, happily, was doused before it caused serious damage.
Past the recently cleared section the trail opens up, briefly paralleling the eastern corner of Fourmile Lake before gently winding uphill through a still beautiful forest to Woodpecker Lake. Woodpecker is a small, inviting lake, but for us swimmers the goal was Badger.
Badger didn’t disappoint. Along its eastern shore we found a trailside opening large enough to shed our day packs, kick back, enjoy the scenery and relax.
But most of us quickly immersed ourselves in the lake. It required some fancy foot work because the easy lake entry point was alive with tiny frogs that scurried hither and thither. Once in Badger’s delightfully cool waters, it was time to relax.
No one had to pester me or the others to jump in the lake, but it took some badgering to get us out.