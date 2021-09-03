Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Other views: Fill the gaps in serving Oregon's disabled
Oregon has gaps in the way it serves the disabled.
$1.6 billion a year goes to the cause of providing services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Thirty thousand adults and children get help.
It comes through Oregon’s Office of Developmental Disabilities Services and that organization’s partners.
A new state audit by the Secretary of State’s Audits Division was complimentary of the leadership of the state agency’s efforts, but it still found two areas with room for improvement.
1) Complaints. ODDS itself requested that auditors look at how the agency handles complaints. It knew it needed streamlining. It’s disorganized. There’s an absence of dedicated personnel and policies. Even if staff are committed to resolving complaints, without dedicated personnel and policies it’s not going to produce the best outcomes.
2) Outreach to historically underserved communities. People without internet or email can be out of luck, because those are the tools ODDS has used for outreach. Committees and workgroups set up to help improve outreach to underserved communities also did not include representation from “African American, Asian or Latino communities.” And auditors also pointed out that most communications the agency sends out are mandatory or about changes to programs. There is an absence of basic information about programs.
Count state audits, like this one, as one of the few tools the public has to get an inside look at how well their government is running. Thankfully this one doesn’t show so much that their government is failing Oregonians as much as it is not doing as well as it could and seems eager to improve.