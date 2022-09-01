Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum  has joined 23 fellow attorneys general in supporting a federal law that protects Native American foster children and adoptees.

 Oregon Capital Chronicle

The Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 was passed by Congress to combat a widespread and destructive practice of displacing Native American children by placing them with non-Native parents. Oregon passed its own law in 2020 to address the disproportionate number of Native American foster children in the system.

