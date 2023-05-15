The Oregon women’s track and field team repeated as Pacific-12 Conference champions.
The Ducks won seven titles, including five Sunday, during the weekend event at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California, to secure the program’s 13th conference title. Also, Micah Williams repeated as the Pac-12 100-meter champion to lead the Oregon men.
The 4x100 relay team of Lily Jones, Jadyn Mays, Shaniya Hall and Ella Clayton finished in a season-best of 43.31 seconds. Mays also won the 100 (11.2), Shana Grebo became the first UO woman to win the Pac-12 title in 400 hurdles (56.41), Lexi Ellis won the triple jump (44-10¾) and Jorinde van Klinken threw a best of 206-10 to win discus.
The Ducks finished the Pac-12 women’s championships with 158.5 points.
Williams finished the 100 in 10.22 seconds, beating Stanford’s Udodi Onwuzurike by .01 to become the second Oregon man to repeat as 100-meter champion in the conference, joining Cravon Gillespie (2018-19).
Williams was also part of the Ducks’ 4x100 relay team, which finished third in 39.30, along with Ryan Mulholland, Xavier Nairne and PJ Ize-Iyamu Jr.
Matthew Erickson finished third in the 800 meters in a season-best 1:48.98.
The UO men finished sixth with 75 points.
MAKING HISTORY
Oregon State injected life into its women’s track and field records this weekend as Grace Fetherstonhaugh won the first two Pac-12 individual championships in school history.
The senior from New Westminster, B.C. added to her Pac-12 gold medal total Sunday when Fetherstonhaugh won the 5,000.
Fetherstonhaugh led Oregon State to its best finish at the Pac-12 meet. The Beavers finished eighth with 55 points, missing a top-five finish by fewer than eight points. OSU’s previous bests were 10th place and 23.5 points.
Saturday night, Fetherstonhaugh won the 3,000 steeplechase to give Oregon State its first title in the Pac-10 or Pac-12 women’s meet. The Beavers have competed in the Pac-10/Pac-12 since 1987.