Water Survey

This Feb. 18, 2022, file photo shows low water levels on a reservoir near Summer Lake.

 Emily Cureton Cook/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Thursday marked the beginning of a public comment period meant to guide Oregon’s water agencies. The Oregon Water Resources Department wants to hear about local water challenges at seven public meetings across the state and through an online survey.

The outreach is part of a process to update Oregon’s Integrated Water Resources Strategy by early 2024. The strategy is a document that has been periodically updated since 2012 and is supposed to help coordinate more than 14 state agencies involved in managing water.

