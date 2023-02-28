CORVALLIS – Oregon Tech sophomore guard Keegan Shivers was honored Tuesday as a first-team member of the All-Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball team, announced by the league office.
In addition, teammate Joey Potts was named an honorable-mention selection, with the Hustlin’ Owls earning the CCC Team Sportsmanship Award.
Shivers, from Wilsonville, earned CCC honors for the third straight season, having been named an honorable mention pick in 2021 and 2022. He led OIT in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while connecting on a team-best 65 3-point baskets.
Potts, a senior from Petaluma, Calif., had a banner final season at Tech, averaging 12 points and five rebounds a game, while leading the CCC with 65 blocked shots – the most by a Hustlin’ Owls player in 33 seasons.
The Team Sportsmanship Award was voted on by the 12 coaches in the league – honoring the squad that best exemplifies sportsmanship on the court.
Eastern Oregon guard Phillip Malatare was named Player of the Year, Bushnell post Spencer Hoffman was named Newcomer of the Year, Lewis-Clark State guard John Lustig earned Freshman of the Year honors, while College of Idaho claimed two awards – Colby Blaine was named Coach of the Year and Charles Elzie was named Defensive Player of the Year.