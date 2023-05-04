Oregon Tech earned five first-team All-Cascade Collegiate Conference honors, with Kacie Schmidt earning Pitcher of the Year and Greg Stewart earning Coach of the Year accolades, as the league office unveiled the 2023 All-CCC softball teams.
The record-setting regular-season champions had seven players earn All-CCC honors, while placing three on the Gold Glove team.
Schmidt dominated the CCC en route to the Pitcher of the Year honor — going a perfect 20-0 with a 1.13 ERA in league games. The sophomore is 23-1 with a 1.32 ERA, recording a team-high 169 strikeouts.
Stewart earned Coach of the Year honors for a second straight year and the ninth time in his 19-year career at Tech (2005, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2002, 2023).
Joining Schmidt on the CCC first-team are outfielders Zoe Allen and Maggie Buckholz, shortstop Kaila Mick and pitcher Mckenzie Staub.
Mick and Staub, both juniors, earned the distinction for the third straight year. Mick ended the regular season hitting .421 with three homers, 18 doubles and 41 RBIs, while Staub was 19-4 with a 1.82 ERA in the circle, adding 11 extra-base hits and 25 RBIs at the plate.
Buckholz, the lone senior in the group, earned All-CCC honors for a second straight year. The right fielder has a .427 batting average, leading the team with eight home runs and 62 RBIs, while posting a .511 on-base percentage.
Allen, a sophomore, has had a breakout season, ranking among the top 25 in the CCC in batting average (.434), walks (28), stolen bases (21) and on-base percentage (.533).
Two others were selected as honorable mention picks — catcher Jayce Seavert and center fielder Lexi Klum. Seavert, a sophomore, hit .317 with 12 doubles and 39 RBIs, while breaking the OIT single-season hit-by-pitch record (24). Klum, a junior, hit .353 with 13 doubles and 32 RBIs, setting a school-record and leading the CCC with nine triples.
Buckholz, Seavert and freshman Puakea Milbourne were recognized as members of the Gold Glove team for their outstanding defensive play. Buckholz has 77 defensive chances without an error in the outfield — including five assists, Seavert leads the NAIA in caught-stealing percentage (46%), while Milbourne leads the NAIA in fielding percentage (299 defensive chances at first base without an error).
College of Idaho’s Haley Loffer was named Player of the Year, Kaylie Hoskins of Eastern Oregon was named Newcomer of the Year, with Northwest earning the team sportsmanship award.