Sarah Abramson became the Oregon Tech softball all-time wins leader, striking out a combined 15 batters, as the Lady Owls earned key 3-0 and 7-6 wins over College of Idaho at Stilwell Stadium.
The right-hander tossed a 2-hit shutout in Game 1, striking out 11 batters, while throwing 4-plus innings of relief in Game 2 — picking up her 79th and 80th all-time wins — surpassing the 79 victories Taylor Schmidt recorded from 2010-13.
“What more can you say about Sarah Abramson,” said OIT head coach Greg Stewart. “A 2-hit shutout against a very good College of Idaho team and made pitches when we needed her as we rallied for the Game 2 win. Not only did she break the all-time wins record, but surpassed the 700-strikeout mark in her career.”
The No. 1-ranked Lady Owls (24-4, 11-0 CCC) pieced together enough offense in the Game 1 pitchers’ duel and took advantage of four costly C of I errors in the nightcap — with Kaila Mick lining a walk-off RBI single in the seventh to complete the Friday sweep.
Tech took advantage of a walk and hit by pitch in the first inning of Game 1, as a Jayce Seavert sacrifice fly gave the hosts all the run support they would need. OIT would extend the lead to 3-0 in the fourth, as Aubrie Businger hit a 2-run double off the center field wall.
Abramson did the rest, allowing just one base runner to reach third in the victory.
C of I (22-4, 9-2) grabbed the early momentum in Game 2, as Haley Loffer roped a second inning bases-clearing triple into the right corner to give the Coyotes a 3-0 lead.
The edge did not last, as OIT got a run back in the third on a Seavert RBI ground out and grabbed the lead with a 5-run fourth. The Owls took advantage of a dropped fly ball and a pair of errors around the first base bag to take a 4-3 lead, with Seavert providing the big blow with a 2-run single.
In the seventh, a 2-out walk brought the tying run to the plate for the Yotes, with Hattie Hruza tying the game with a 3-run home run, her sixth of the year.
OIT answered in the bottom of the inning — as a dropped pop up and a fielders choice put two runners on. Jensen Becker singled to load the bases, with Mick ripping the first pitch she saw into the gap to set off a celebration.
“I am proud of how we battled in Game 2,” Stewart said. “We took advantage of a couple big breaks and Kaila had a huge hit at the end. A great pair of wins against a really good team.”
Mick and McKenzie Staub went 2-for-4 in the win for the Owls, part of an 8-hit attack.
Klamath Falls native Tanner Higgins had three hits on the day for C of I, including a Game 2 double.