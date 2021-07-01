KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.— Oregon Tech head volleyball coach Dr. Ken Murczek announced today the signing of two new recruits, Molly Grace from Cypress, California and Kate Hicks from Tucson, Arizona for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Grace, a 5-10 outside hitter is from Cypress Hill High School. She is a three-time varsity letter winner, two-time All-League second team selection while helping lead her team to back-to-back-to-back Empire League Championships going 30-0 in league play between 2017 and 2019. Molly is also a three-time Empire League All -Academic team honoree in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
“Molly is a dynamic athlete that has played high level club and high school in Southern California. I actually met Molly and her family on the beach in Southern California through a mutual friend a couple of years ago and she was one of the first athletes I reached out to after being named the head coach at OIT,” said Coach Murczek. “I am excited to see Molly grow both in the classroom and on the court at Oregon Tech. Our business/marketing director I know is also excited to work with Molly as she is a gifted artist.”
Molly Grace is the daughter of Martha and Russell Grace and will be a business and marketing major at OIT in the fall.
Kate Hicks is a 6-0 middle blocker from Walden Grove High School. In 2019, she earned the region player of the year award and 1st team all-region. She also was recognized in as region offensive player of the year all while being on the honor roll, graduating with distinctions, and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Coach Murczek stated, “I saw Kate play for USA Volleyball Junior Olympics in Columbus, Ohio this past spring. She is a middle hitter/blocker from just outside of Tucson, AZ. I had some great conversations with her club coach who is a former player and Division I coach regarding Kate’s work ethic and drive to improve as she enters college. Kate had a great visit to Klamath Falls and loved the campus/team/area. She will be majoring in environmental science at OIT and was fascinated with the arboretum on campus.”
Kate is the daughter of Sarah and Greg Hicks and will be an environmental sciences major at Oregon Tech.
Coach Murczek added, “I look forward to working with our incoming freshmen as I know they are committed to helping improve our program both on and off the court.”
The Owls are scheduled to start the season in Rocklin, California at the William Jessup Invite, and will play Simpson University, Menlo College, UC Merced and the host Warriors, August 27 and 28.