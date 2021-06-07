Oregon Tech will offer summer youth camps for basketball, from June 21 through July 15, according to head basketball coaches Justin Parnell and Scott Meredith. There will be a total of 3 camps.The first two work on fundamental skills for ages 5-15, and the final camp is an elite skills camp for ages 9-15.
Limited spots remain for the camps as Klamath County is still in the High-Risk category, which only allows for 50 kids to participate in indoor activities.
“After a summer without camps, we are excited about having kids return to our campus. Their willingness to learn and our desire to teach is a great combination that leads to a lot of fun and a great camp experience. I am truly looking forward to an action-packed summer of basketball instruction,” women’s head coach Scott Meredith said in a news release.
Camps 1 and 2 are $120 each, and will be coached by current Oregon Tech coaches/players with a focus on fundamental skills and 5v5 live action. The morning camp from 9 a.m. to noon, will be ages 5-8, while the 1 to 4 p.m. session will feature ages 9-15. Campers will be placed in groups of similar age and skill level. All campers will receive a 2021 Hustlin’ Owl t-shirt that can be worn for free admission to all regular-season home basketball games.
The upper level skills camp (ages 9-15) is $150, and will use the morning session to focus on shooting and footwork, while the afternoon will be ball handling and offensive moves. Men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell says, “We are really excited about the elite skills camps. It’s more evident now than ever that shooting and handing the basketball are the two most important skill sets in the game. This camp will feature fundamental shooting techniques, advanced ball-handling drills, and competitions to put to test your abilities. We will use the same drills that we do for our teams.”
To sign up for camp, visit OregonTechOwls.com and click the TICKETS tab. For questions or more information, please contact Justin Parnell at (541) 885-1635 or Justin.Parnell@oit.edu.
COVID-19 and Camp:
All campers are required to wear a mask at all times. We will follow all state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Our camp staff will make every effort to ensure our camps are a clean and safe environment for all that attend. Only campers will be able to be in the gymnasium during camp. You may walk your child upstairs to the gym but unfortunately, no parents will be able to stay and watch.