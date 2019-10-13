Oregon Tech volleyball was desperately looking for a win Friday night.
Back home after dropping two matches in the Sound, the latest in a string of five losses, the Hustlin’ Owls were hoping to shake their loosing woes and gain some momentum in an upset of their Cascade Collegiate Conference opponents to the west, Southern Oregon.
As the first set began, it looked as though Oregon Tech would add a sixth match to their losing streak.
The No. 10 Raiders (16-3, 9-2) added another victim, besting Oregon Tech (11-10, 4-7) in three sets at Danny Miles Court, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19.
“I think we made too many unforced errors to beat that team,” Oregon Tech head coach Andrew Clifton said. “They’re a really good team. When we make that many unforced errors, it doesn’t give us a very good advantage to play at home and have the crowd on our side.”
The Owls had a combined 21 errors, six more than the Raiders, and just 26 kills.
Southern Oregon, meanwhile, had 45 kills, led by redshirt-junior Makayla Hoyt with 10.
For the Owls, sophomore Nicole Reyes had a team-high seven kills, with six digs and one ace. Freshman libero Aubrey Kievit had 12 digs.
A slow start from the Owls proved fatal as the Raiders rolled past Oregon Tech in the first set. Ten Southern Oregon errors handed the Owls the majority of their 16 first-set points, as Oregon Tech struggled to gain momentum.
The Owls longest possession came in a 5-0 run and was powered by Southern Oregon attack errors.
The second set continued in the same manner. The Owls just couldn’t get momentum as the Raiders overpowered Oregon Tech to set point at 24-15.
The Owls rallied from being down nine on a 5-0 run, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders took the set 25-19 and the lead 2-0.
The Owls finally got their momentum in the third set.
Oregon Tech traded points with Southern Oregon early to take a 4-3 lead, the Owls first of the night. The Owls then secured their biggest lead at 9-6.
Clifton said he asked his team before the third set if they were proud of how they were playing, which they weren’t, he said.
“I challenged them to do something about it and I said that the way that they can overcome them, is focus on the techniques they practice, trust their training and trust their teammates,” the coach said.
They started out the set on an upswing, but the tides turned, and on a 4-0 Raiders run featuring two Owls attack errors, followed by a 9-3 run, Southern Oregon continued on to another 25-19 set and the 3-0 victory, their third straight.
“I thought we pulled ourselves out of the passing slump we started in,” Clifton said. “There were moments. We just have to sustain it for a long amount of time.”
Junior Irealnd Bennett said the slow start is typical of her team.
“We stayed together throughout the whole match, which was something I thought was really important. We played as a team,” she said. “We stayed somewhat disciplined throughout the entire match.”
The Owls will travel to Portland next to play Multnomah at 7 p.m. next Friday.
