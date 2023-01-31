Three consecutive NAIA Softball World Series appearances, back-to-back Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament titles and a 2022 CCC regular-season crown have helped the Oregon Tech softball team earn top billing in this year’s CCC preseason poll.
Despite losing four key seniors from a record-setting 50-13 team, the Lady Owls are poised for another postseason run.
Ranked No. 7 in the NAIA preseason Top 25, Oregon Tech will open the season this week with six games in Arizona — playing its first 10 games away from the Klamath Basin before the home opener, Feb. 24 vs. Corban.
The Lady Owls’ position-by-position breakdown:
PITCHERS/CATCHERS
For the past four seasons, the tandem of Sarah Abramson and McKenna Armantrout has been among the most dominant pitcher-catcher tandems in the NAIA.
With both All-Americans graduating after last season’s record-setting year, a new battery will look to replace the winningest combo in Oregon Tech softball history.
Abramson finished her career with 102 wins and 912 strikeouts — the latter a Cascade Collegiate Conference record — as the 2022 CCC Pitcher of the Year earned back-to-back All-America honors. Armantrout played in more games than any other Lady Owl in program history, posting a career .372 batting average with 132 runs batted in.
“How can I say enough about what Sarah Abramson and McKenna Armantrout did for the success of Oregon Tech softball over the last four seasons,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “They were instrumental in leading us to four opening-round championship games, three World Series appearances in a row (not counting the COVID year), and a NAIA national runner-up finish is 2021. They have forever etched their name at the top of several categories in our record books with Sarah breaking several long-standing career and single season pitching records. Two of the best players to ever put on an Owl uniform”
Stewart has turned to sophomore Jayce Seavert behind the plate, as the 2022 NAIA All-American will move from second base to catcher. Seavert had a banner season after missing 2021 due to injury, hitting .323 with a team-high 12 home runs, adding 50 RBIs and posting a .452 on-base percentage.
“Jayce Seavert will be an immediate impact behind the plate,” Stewart said. “She is a great athlete with a plus-arm who has already proven herself offensively in this conference.“
Also, back behind the plate is sophomore Marla Goodspeed, a power-hitting threat from Colorado, who posted a .250 batting average while backing up Armantrout.
In the circle, returning All-American Mckenzie Staub looks to move into Abramson’s No. 1 starter role — having combined for 37 victories and a 2.37 ERA over the past two seasons. Staub, who earned the win in the World Series clinching game vs. Jessup in 2022, will also see time as a designated player after hitting .335 with 10 doubles and 33 RBIs a season ago.
Junior Kacie Schmidt will see an expanded role in 2023 and was impressive during the fall season. The right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 2022, recording nearly a strikeout per inning pitched.
The hard-throwing duo of sophomore Jenna Gorden and redshirt freshman Carli Moore will provide valuable innings throughout the season. Gorden made seven appearances as a freshman, recording a 1.00 ERA, while Moore, a former Class 4A All-State performer at Henley High, redshirted last season.
“We have a strong pitching staff anchored by Staub, who recorded an impressive 37 wins in her first two seasons,” Stewart said. “Kenzie is a tough competitor who has won several big games for us including last year’s opening-round championship game. Schmidt had a fantastic fall and looks like a veteran who has been patient and is primed to get her innings this year. Gorden and Moore will both be keys to our success as they are talented young pitchers who keep improving and give us tremendous depth in the circle.”
INFIELD
Oregon Tech will have a new-look infield this season — as a pair of mainstays graduated, plus a third is moving to a new position.
“We had a fantastic defense last year breaking our school record for fielding percentage (.977 in over 1,700 chances) which ranked in the NAIA’s top five,” Stewart said.
Two-year starting first baseman, Kennedy Jantzi, has graduated, as has three-year starting third baseman Aubrie Businger. Jantzi earned All-America honors and CCC Gold Glove accolades as a senior, clubbing 11 home runs and adding 61 RBIs, while making one error in over 400 defensive chances. Businger, a 2021 All-American, earned CCC Gold Glove honors as a senior, recording a .965 fielding percentage while driving in 39 runs.
“Graduating Kennedy Jantzi and Aubrie Businger gives us tough shoes to fill offensively and defensively,” Stewart said. “Kennedy gave us consistent power and RBI numbers with a great glove at first. Aubrie was a good hitter who posted strong career numbers but was hands down one of the best defensive third baseman I have had the pleasure to coach in 27 years of softball or baseball.”
The mainstay of the group is shortstop, Kaila Mick. The three-year starter earned her second-consecutive All-CCC honor in 2022, hitting .376 with 14 doubles, five triples and 34 RBIs, while leading the squad with 23 stolen bases. Defensively, Mick became just the 23rd player in OIT history to post 100-or-more assists in a year.
“Kaila is one of the best hitters and on-base percentage players in the NAIA and has consistently made great plays at shortstop to give us a strong anchor to our infield,” Stewart said. “She battled through a hand injury most of last season but because of her toughness, she was able to still lead our team in many offensive categories while playing good defense.”
Replacing Seavert’s production at second base will be tough, but the Owls plan to look at two underclassmen for the bulk of the playing time. Initially, freshman Nita Cook will get most of the reps after a solid fall season. Cook, a Class 2A/1A all-state selection from Vernonia High, was a two-time Northwest League Player of the Year. Also in the mix is two-sport athlete Olivia Sprague, who is currently playing basketball and leading the CCC in scoring. Sprague was used primarily as a pinch-runner over the final two months of the 2022 season.
“We have two very talented athletes who will get time at second base this year with Nita Cook coming off a strong fall showing,” Stewart said. “I feel like our depth and options are good and after seeing more game reps, it will come down to a combination of defense and offensive production determining that spot in the lineup.”
Stewart will look to underclassmen at the corners, as highly touted recruits Addison Kachnik and Puakea Milbourne look to make immediate impacts. Kachnik, a freshman from Mountainside High, was the Oregon 6A Player of the Year in 2022, hitting 10 home runs and finishing with a batting average above .500. Milbourne, from Kapolei High in Hawaii, earned all-state honors in Hawaii’s highest classification, hitting .481 as a senior. Look for pitcher Kacie Schmidt to also see time at first base when she is not in the circle, as the junior hit two homers and drove in seven runs in limited at bats in 2022.
“Even though we will be young in these spots, we have some players who could boast some great offensive numbers over their careers,” Stewart said. “Puakea and Addison can play both corners and they give us instant power potential in the middle of our line-up. Kacie has become one of our top pitchers but as she continues to improve at the plate, she will also get some opportunities to play first or DP.”
OUTFIELD
Oregon Tech will look to a veteran outfield for experience and leadership.
The Lady Owls return all five players who roamed the outfield — including an all-conference performer.
“We have a talented outfield with a great combination of power and speed,” Stewart said. “They all have the ability to put up better numbers at the plate than a year ago and I am excited to see them continue to be a force offensively for our program.”
The group is paced by right fielder Maggie Buckholz, coming off an All-CCC campaign in which she hit .338 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 36 RBIs. The left-hand hitting senior started 53 games and finished the year with a .454 on-base percentage.
In center field, Lexi Klum will cover gap-to-gap, returning after an outstanding final month of the 2022 season. The junior was instrumental in the Lady Owls victories in the Cascade Conference Tournament and the NAIA Opening Round Bracket, hitting safely in eight of 10 postseason games, including an 8-for-16 performance in the World Series-clinching tourney. Klum finished the year with a .310 average, hitting five homers with 21 RBIs, while playing outstanding defense.
Zoe Allen took over the left field role midway through the 2022 season and ran with it, posting great numbers for a true freshman. She hit .330 with 18 RBIs, adding 11 stolen bases — going 2-for-3 in the World Series-clinching win over Jessup.
Both Maddie DeVerna and Jensen Becker will see time in the outfield as both are proven veteran players — combining to play in 292 games, including 129 career starts. DeVerna, a senior, was utilized primarily as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement, scoring 19 runs and adding four stolen bases, but had an impressive fall season. Becker hit .297 with 12 extra base hits, adding six stolen bases, as the junior has big-game experience.
Adding depth to the position is true freshman Malia Mick — the younger sister of shortstop Kaila Mick and daughter of assistant coach Bobby Mick. The Henley High grad earned Class 4A All-State honors as a senior, leading her club to the state tournament.
“We will need our outfielders, who are mostly upperclassmen, to be able to replace and hopefully add to some of the offense we lost due the departure of some of our seniors from last year,” Stewart said. “With the talent we have in the outfield, we have a handful of quality options that give us great defense as well as the offense we need to be successful.”