LAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Olivia Sprague led five Oregon Tech players in double-figures with 19 points, as the Lady Owls completed a sweep of games at the Lithia Classic, topping George Fox, 84-50, at Danny Miles Court.

Tech (2-0) used a pair of big scoring runs in the opening 20 minutes to build a 43-29 halftime lead and a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter broke the game open.


