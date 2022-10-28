Oregon Tech played toe-to-toe with the lone NAIA men’s soccer team remaining with an unblemished record, however a second-half goal from Warner Pacific’s Andrew Martinez helped the visiting Knight salvage a 1-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference draw Friday at the OIT Soccer Field.
With the result, the Knights (16-0-1, 11-0-1 CCC) clinched the conference's regular-season title and automatic bid to the NAIA Championships. Tech ran its unbeaten streak to eight games and can clinch the No. 2 seed in the CCC Tournament with a win Saturday against visiting Multnomah.
"The boys battled their hearts out,” OIT coach Sean McManamon said. “It’s tough not to get the result, but we put the shift in and executed the game plan. The boys left everything out on the field – you can see the passion that they battled with.”
OIT (10-1-4, 9-1-2) struck first in the 16th minute – just the second time WPU has trailed this season. John Sarna made a long, angled run, through the midfield, playing a ball to Andrew Pasang. The sophomore made a move left and launched a low 25-yard liner into the bottom right corner of the net.
The hosts had a chance in the 26th minute to add to their lead – earning an in-direct free at the 6-yard-box – but the Knights defense blocked the first chance and a second Tech shot missed high.
Following the break, WPU wasted no time earning the equalizer. Hunter Leach played a cross inside the area to Andrew Martinez – as the NAIA’s leading scorer lined a shot into the left corner of the net for his 27th goal of 2022.
Both teams had opportunities to take the lead – but were unable to find the net. Brock Rideout was unmarked on a 62nd-minute corner kick, with his header just missing high over the crossbar. Martinez had a chance in the 69th minute, with his 18-yard free kick missing high. Rosendo Juarez-Flores lined a shot from inside the area in the 79th minute for OIT, but the attempt missed left, while in the 86th minute, Cade O’Neill took a feed just outside the 6-yard-box and ripped a one-timer off the crossbar.
Tech finished with an 11-9 edge in shots, with the two sides combining for 30 fouls and 10 cautions in the physical match.
OIT closes out the regular-season against Multnomah at 2:30 p.m. Saturday – with the squad honoring its six senior student-athletes (Rideout, Sarna, O’Neill, Joel Witts, Reilly Combs, Roni Rountree) in a prematch ceremony.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
OIT 2, Warner Pacific 2: Maddie Miller scored a pair of goals for the Lady Owls, but Kiya Gramps added a pair for visiting Warner Pacific in the draw.
The physical match was near even – as Tech (5-4-5, 4-3-4 CCC) held a 14-12 edge in total shots, with the Knights recording a 5-3 edge in corners. The teams combined for 22 fouls and three cautions.
The Lady Owls opened the scoring just four minutes in – as Sylvia Sloss played a free kick from the right side of the field, with Miller redirecting the ball into the left corner of the net.
Miller scored again in the 14th minute on a breakaway – but the goal was nullified due to an offsides call.
WPU (6-9-3, 3-6-2) picked up the pressure in the second half – nearly tying the score in the 59th minute on a Kaitlin Hirasa low liner – but OIT goalkeeper Sydni Nakamura dove and made a stellar stop.
Ten minutes later, the Knight broke through. Off a corner, Jackie Castellanos touched a shot from the left side of the box off the left post – with the rebound finding the foot of Gramps, who found the open net to tie the score.
In the 71st minute, Miller gave the Owls the lead back – taking a cross from Ashley Hart in the middle of the box and ripping a one-timer into the right corner of the net.
WPU responded – as Gramps collected a loose ball in the area and flicked a shot off the left post and in to make it 2-2.
Over the final 15 minutes – the two defenses stepped up, allowing just one total shot – an Alexadria Trinidad 18-yard chance in the 85th minute stopped by Knights goalie Katie Pomerinke.
Nakamura made six saves for OIT, with Pomerinke stopping three shots.
OIT closes out the regular season at noon Saturday, playing host to Multnomah as the team honors three seniors – Miller, Sloss and Halle Adair.