Oregon Tech played toe-to-toe with the lone NAIA men’s soccer team remaining with an unblemished record, however a second-half goal from Warner Pacific’s Andrew Martinez helped the visiting Knight salvage a 1-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference draw Friday at the OIT Soccer Field.

With the result, the Knights (16-0-1, 11-0-1 CCC) clinched the conference's regular-season title and automatic bid to the NAIA Championships. Tech ran its unbeaten streak to eight games and can clinch the No. 2 seed in the CCC Tournament with a win Saturday against visiting Multnomah.


