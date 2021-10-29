The Oregon Tech Foundation surpassed a major milestone this past academic year, paying out over $10,229,742 in scholarships to Oregon Institute of Technology students. The milestone was celebrated Oct. 16 as donors and scholarship recipients gathered to celebrate the annual Scholarship Banquet.
Funds raised through scholarships make a dramatic difference across Oregon Tech. In academic year 2021, the Foundation awarded 341 scholarships ranging from $400 to $10,000. These scholarships fill various needs for students including those pursuing excellence in academics, assisting those with demonstrated lesser financial resources, providing equipment and technology to those with disabilities, attracting and retaining students in certain fields of study, supporting scholarly athletes, and ensuring a diploma is earned for those close to graduation but have limited to no financial resources left.
In 1989, the scholarship program paid out just $27,026 to Oregon Tech students. In 1997, the Foundation exceeded $100,000 in annual scholarship payments and surpassed the half-million mark in 2016. The past two years have seen annual payments average about $900,000. The Foundation aims to provide more than $1,000,000 in annual scholarship support for the next academic year to help celebrate the University’s 75th anniversary.