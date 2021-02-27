Oregon Institute of Technology named John Harman as the new vice president for Finance and Administration.
Harman will start his new position at Oregon Tech on March 1.
Oregon Tech president Nagi Naganathan said that “Mr. Harman will oversee the university’s financial and information technology resources and capital initiatives, and his experience will be integral in helping to strengthen and align central administrative and financial functions with the university’s core mission of teaching, research, and service.”
Most recently Harman served as vice chancellor for finance and administration at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans. Before that, Harman was associate vice chancellor for finance at the University of North Texas System. He also has experience at West Virginia University Health Sciences Center and WVU Medical Corporation Charleston, where he was executive vice president and chief operations officer.