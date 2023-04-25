The No. 1-ranked Oregon Tech softball team clinched its second consecutive Cascade Collegiate Conference title with three regular-season games to spare and finished off a series sweep of No. 4 Southern Oregon on Tuesday at University Field.
The Owls (39-6 overall, 26-1 CCC) won Game 1 - the third and final conference counter of the season between the teams - 5-2 behind pitcher Kacie Schmidt, who three-hit the Raiders (35-9, 21-5) in a complete game to improve to 20-1. SOU shortstop Sammie Pemberton ripped a two-run single to tie the score in the fourth inning before OIT shortstop Kaila Mick delivered a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth.
Mckenzie Staub provided the insurance with a two-run hit up the middle in the seventh, helping the Owls deal pitcher Holly Fletcher her first loss as a Raider.
OIT hung on for a 4-3 win in the non-conference finale. Staub earned the complete-game victory, getting Cayla Williams to ground out with the bases loaded to end the contest.
The Raiders scored twice to get within striking distance in the seventh, rallying with a walk and three hits that didn't leave the infield. Sarah Kerling's fielder's choice and Deja Acosta's sacrifice fly drove in their runs, but Staub put a bow on her seven-hitter without recording a strikeout in the game.
Hannah Clavelle contributed a pinch-hit RBI single for the Raiders, cutting the Owls' lead to 2-1 in the fourth. Staub responded by gapping a two-run double in the fifth.
Katie Machado was stellar in 5⅓ innings of relief for SOU, allowing five hits and two runs.
The CCC Tournament will be played in Klamath Falls on May 5-7.