OIT's Kaila Mick

OIT’s Kaila Mick

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

The No. 1-ranked Oregon Tech softball team clinched its second consecutive Cascade Collegiate Conference title with three regular-season games to spare and finished off a series sweep of No. 4 Southern Oregon on Tuesday at University Field.

The Owls (39-6 overall, 26-1 CCC) won Game 1 - the third and final conference counter of the season between the teams - 5-2 behind pitcher Kacie Schmidt, who three-hit the Raiders (35-9, 21-5) in a complete game to improve to 20-1. SOU shortstop Sammie Pemberton ripped a two-run single to tie the score in the fourth inning before OIT shortstop Kaila Mick delivered a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth.

