The Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Board of Trustees announced Aug. 24 the selection of John Davis as its next chair and Vince Jones as vice chair. Their terms began at the conclusion of the board meeting.

Davis succeeds Jessica Gomez, who served as chair since 2020 and Jones, who served as acting chair since July. Davis was confirmed to the board in March. He works as a business, nonprofit, and estate planning attorney at Lynch Murphy McLane, LLP, practicing in Portland and Bend.

Tags

Recommended for you