Oregon State Hospital in Salem

The Oregon Health Authority oversees the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

 Courtesy of Oregon Health Authority

Oregon State Hospital largely passed its latest federal inspection but fell short of requirements for cleanliness, food storage and safety and following up on patient grievances, inspectors said in a report.

The 39-page December report, which the Capital Chronicle obtained in a records request, was part of a follow-up to serious violations found earlier in 2022 at the Salem campus and its satellite in Junction City. They included a failure to prevent patient-to-patient altercations and sexual contact, failure to prevent patient suicide attempts and other safety issues. The Salem and Junction City facility can treat and house more than 700 patients combined. A majority of them have been accused of a crime and need treatment to aid in their defense, while others have been found guilty except for insanity and sent to the hospital for treatment.

