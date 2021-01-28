There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,930, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 750 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 140,783.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 19,010 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 359,370 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 606,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 291, which is 11 fewer than Wednesday. There are 72 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit which is two fewer than the day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (6), Columbia (4), Coos (26), Crook (2), Deschutes (37), Douglas (20), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (25), Jefferson (4), Josephine (22), Klamath (16), Lake (3), Lane (72), Lincoln (6), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (90), Morrow (2), Multnomah(174), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (12), Washington (73) and Yamhill (12).
OHA says it will no longer list individual cases of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon in its daily releases.