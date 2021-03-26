There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,373, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 505 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 163,295.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 41,716 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 826,177 first and second doses of Pfizer, 791,858 first and second doses of Moderna and 36,674 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,021,995 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 108, which is the same as day prior. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (15), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (11), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (6), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Linn (11), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (67) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,371st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Coos County who died on March 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,372nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,373rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on March 6 and died on March 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Note: Additional information is now known about Oregon’s 2,369th death, a 56-year-old woman in Coos County. She died on March 21.