There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,225, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 156,037.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 10,911 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 997,448 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,244,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is 17 more than day prior. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Jackson (44), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (24), Lincoln (3), Linn (6), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Washington (23) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,213th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on Feb. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,214th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on Feb. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,215th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,216th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,217th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Feb. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,218th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,219th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,220th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 26 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,221st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Feb. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,222nd COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,223rd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,224th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 9 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,225th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.