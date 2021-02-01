There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,958, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 964 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 143,373.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 14,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,208 doses were administered on Jan. 31 and 4,485 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 31.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 438,299 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 271, which is five fewer than Sunday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (18), Clackamas (92), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (44), Jefferson (3), Josephine (36), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (2), Marion (137), Morrow (4), Multnomah (178), Polk (32), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (126) and Yamhill (28).