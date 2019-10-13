EUGENE (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert said the No. 13 Oregon Ducks focused all week on a more balanced attack.
They saw results Friday night.
Herbert threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, Cyrus Habibi-Likio rushed for three more and Oregon beat Colorado, 45-3, for its fifth straight victory.
“We talked about starting fast and moving the ball, and that’s something we did today,” Herbert said. “We got the ball spread around and guys made plays. It was fun to watch.”
Jaylon Redd rushed for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) who are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013. C.J. Verdell rushed for 171 yards and the Ducks finished with 527 yards offense, including a season-best 288 on the ground.
Oregon has not dropped a game since the season opener against Auburn.
Steven Montez threw for 131 yards for Colorado (3-3, 1-2), but was intercepted four times on four consecutive drives. It is the second straight loss for the Buffaloes, whose three points were the fewest they’ve scored in a game since they were shutout by Washington State in 2017.
“Guys are frustrated. Guys want to win,” Colorado coach Mel Tucker said. “The answer is in the simple truths. That’s what I told them. We’ve got to take time on the way back to look within ourselves to get there.”
Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was day-to-day going into the game, but he started and finished with four catches for 70 yards. He strained a core muscle against Arizona State Sept. 21 and missed last weekend’s loss to Arizona.
Herbert was 18-of-32 with two touchdowns, bringing his total to 17 TDs this season. His string of games with a touchdown pass is the longest nationally among active players.
He credited the defense for the victory.
“When they play like that, it makes our job so much easier.”
The Ducks scored on their opening drive on Herbert’s seven-yard scoring pass to Jacob Breeland. It was the tight end’s sixth touchdown reception of the season.
Breeland was injured late in the first quarter when he was tackled after catching a 22-yard pass from Herbert, and he limped to Oregon’s medical tent on the sideline. He later emerged with a brace on his left leg and did not return.
Coach Mario Cristobal did not have an update on Breeland’s injury after the game.
Colorado’s James Stefanou made a 27-yard field goal to close the Buffaloes to 7-3, but Camden Lewis had a 32-yarder for the Ducks and Habibi-Likio extended Oregon’s lead to 17-3 with a one-yard run.
The Buffaloes were denied a chance to score before halftime when Verone McKinley intercepted Montez in the end zone. The pick ended Montez’ streak of 115 consecutive passes without an interception.
The Ducks capitalized, marching downfield and scoring on Redd’s three-yard run to make it 24-3 at the break. It was Redd’s fifth straight game with a touchdown.
“They’re a high-powered offense, they score a lot of points on a lot of people. We didn’t know exactly what to expect,” Cristobal said. “We’re obviously just doing some really great things on defense, and that tonight was going to be the biggest test of all.
“Our offense knew we had been close to making some really big plays, but tonight it had to happen. There was going to be very little wiggle room if they (Colorado) got their offense going.”
Colorado visits Washington State next Saturday, while Oregon visits Washington.
Colorado State 35, New Mexico 21
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Patrick O’Brien and Warren Jackson had career nights as Colorado State beat New Mexico, 35-21, Friday night.
O’Brien threw for a career-high 420 yards and three touchdowns, and Jackson had nine catches for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Dane Wright added 105 yards receiving for the Rams (2-5, 1-2 Mountain West), who ended a four-game losing streak.
Bryson Carroll had 193 yards rushing for the Lobos (2-3, 0-2), who lost a third straight game.