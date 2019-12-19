Oregon transgender woman sues Miss USA pageant
PORTLAND (AP) — An Oregon transgender woman is suing Miss USA pageants, saying its rule that limits competition to “natural born female’’ is a form of gender discrimination.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Anita Green of Clackamas, Oregon, holds the title of 2019 Miss Earth Elite Oregon and competed in the 2018 Miss Montana contest. She applied to participate in the Miss United States of America pageant last year but her application was rejected.
This policy is discriminatory because it denied her the full and equal advantages and privileges of the defendant’s services in violation of Oregon’s public accommodations law, the lawsuit says.
The suit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.
Though the Nevada-based pageant is a private business, the suit contends that the way it operates requires it to follow Oregon public accommodation law.
The suit asks a judge to order Miss United State of America pageants to end its alleged discriminatory policy and remove its restriction that prevents transgender candidates from competing.
Messages left for the Nevada-based United States of America pageant weren’t immediately returned.
Green was the first openly transgender contestant in the Miss Montana USA pageant and the third openly transgender contestant ever to compete in a Miss Universe pageant program.
Stabbing at shopping center kills 1, wounds others
BEAVERTON (AP) — An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said.
Police in the city of Beaverton said that at least one person was stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and that multiple people were taken to hospitals.
After the stabbings, the assailant stole a car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he was caught, police said.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding.
Noushin Luluvachi from nearby Bella Salon told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.
The bank and salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.
Body of Vancouver teen found, man arrested
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say the remains of missing Vancouver teen Nikki Kuhnhausen have been found and a man has been arrested and charged with her murder.
The Vancouver Police Department says David Bogdanov was arrested Tuesday. Kuhnhausen was a 17-year-old transgender girl who last talked to her family on June 5.
Detectives accessed Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account and found that Bogdanov had picked her up in his car, according to Vancouver police. Police said they believe Bogdanov asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car after he learned she was transgender.
Bogdanov said he asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car — but said she walked away and he never saw her after that, police said.
In July, detectives got a search warrant for Bogdanov’s cell phone call and location data. The analysis took months, but police found that in the early morning of June 6, Bogdanov was near Larch Mountain in east Clark County.
On Dec. 7, someone found a human skull in the woods around Larch Mountain while they were picking bear grass. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded and found other human remains and evidence. Forensic analysis confirmed that the remains belonged to Kuhnhausen.
Kapp said medical examiners have not yet released Kuhnhausen’s cause of death.