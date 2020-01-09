Sheriff: Remains are missing southern Oregon woman
MEDFORD (AP) — The skeletal human remains found in a wooded area in southern Oregon in November are those of a Shady Cove woman who disappeared over three years ago, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Mail Tribune reports DNA testing performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains are those of Malina Lynn Nickel, who was reported missing on Nov. 23, 2016, when she was 29, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
Her nephew, 21-year-old Shane Wayman, was identified as a suspect in the case shortly after he was arrested in November in the murder of his roommate, 20-year-old Destiny Finch. Finch died of blunt force trauma, according to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. Wayman has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in that case.
In the Nickel case, Wayman was indicted on two counts of criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Those charges stem from “circumstantial evidence” found at the scene where police recovered Nickel’s remains, off Highway 227 in Douglas County, the sheriff’s department said. Finch’s body also was found off Highway 227.
Landslide stops Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland
SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland.
The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington.
Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle. Officials said regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.
More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday. Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.
About a dozen trees toppled because of heavy snow at Stevens Pass on Monday, closing Highway 2 from Monday afternoon into early Tuesday between the summit and Coles Corner.
An avalanche warning was in effect through Wednesday afternoon for much of the Cascades in north and central Washington, and at Mt. Hood in Oregon, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Infant dies at Hillsboro daycare
Authorities say an infant girl died at an in-home daycare in Hillsboro. Hillsboro police were called to the daycare just after noon Monday on a report of an infant who was unresponsive.
KOIN reports the 3-month-old girl was pronounced dead by paramedics. Investigators from multiple agencies were waiting for autopsy results. Officials said no children would be at the daycare for the rest of the week.