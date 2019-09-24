Court of Appeals: Director not fired for whistleblowing
SALEM (AP) — The former chief executive of the Oregon Travel Experience was not wrongfully terminated for whistleblowing, the Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled, reversing a trial court’s judgment which allowed a jury to awarded her $1.26 million in 2016.
The Statesman Journal reports that instead, the court said the circumstances that led to Kyle Walker’s termination did not fulfill the qualifications for a common-law wrongful discharge claim and a jury should not have been allowed by the trial court to consider her claim.
The court also re-denied on appeal Walker’s statutory claim of wrongful discharge for whistleblowing.
Walker was the chief executive of the semi-independent state agency Oregon Travel Information Council, which does business as Oregon Travel Experience, for two years until being fired in 2014.
Walker alleged that she was fired after alerting the Department of Justice that the council was not following public meetings law and was not in compliance with its “roles and authorities.”
Army Corps awards Columbia River jetty repair contract
ASTORIA (AP) — The federal government has awarded a $140 million contract for repair of a jetty that protects the mouth of the Columbia River.
The Astorian reports heavy marine contractor J.E. McAmis was awarded the contract to repair the South Jetty over five years.
The company will oversee the placement of 400,000 tons of rock along the 6-mile jetty.
The work will be the final piece of a three-phase rehabilitation of jetties protecting the mouth.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the river’s jetties, pile dikes and shipping channel.
McAmis is based in Chico, California, and maintains a large yard in Longview, Washington.
Company vice president Scott Vandegrift says the company will commence work in the next couple of weeks and start placing rocks in March.