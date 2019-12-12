Police: Man arrested for riding on young mule deer's back
RILEY (AP) — Police say a young man was arrested after he was caught on video riding on the back of a mule deer that was trapped in a fenced area in rural eastern Oregon.
Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Belcher of Riley was arrested Friday and charged with wildlife harassment and animal abuse. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer.
Police say someone sent the state police's Fish and Wildlife division a video of Belcher climbing onto the young mule deer buck and riding the animal, which appears exhausted.
Troopers said the deer makes grunting or bleating sounds throughout the video. After it escaped Belcher, it jumped into a linked fence repeatedly while trying to escape.
The deer had been trapped in a fenced feeding enclosure, police said. It was eventually freed, and police don't know where the deer is now.
Belcher was arrested, and another person who filmed the alleged incident was also interviewed. That person may be charged with aiding in a wildlife offense, state police said.
Man who rammed police car after chase gets 12 years
EUGENE (AP) — A judge sentenced a Woodburn man to 12 years in prison Tuesday for leading Springfield police on a high-speed chase in 2017 that ended with the man ramming a police vehicle.
KEZI-TV reports Iosif Ivanov was sentenced Tuesday after pleaded guilty in October to 10 charges including unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, assault and resisting arrest. Attempted murder charges were dropped in a plea deal.
The charges stem from November 2017 when Ivanov led police on a chase ending in the town of Coburg. Trapped on a dead end street, Ivanov reversed the stolen SUV he was driving and slammed into a police car.
Prosecutors said Ivanov caused about $40,000 in damage, which he will have to pay for as part of his sentencing.
Ivanov said his actions that day were "uncalled for" and pledged to work on himself while in prison.
Man arrested on 25 years' worth of child sex abuse charges
PORTLAND (AP) — A man was arrested last week on dozens of child sex abuse charges, some of which date back to 1994.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Hern has pleaded not guilty to 26 counts related to the sexual abuse of at least six children, who were between 4 and 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office began investigating Hern in July after someone reported him. Hern had been investigated for sex crimes in 2005, but prosecutors at the time decided not to charge him, said Deputy Brian van Kleef.
Van Kleef said when new allegations surfaced, the DA's office reopened the investigation from 2005. He says detectives found several new alleged victims.
Van Kleef said Hern, 42, is from Washington County but has never had a stable address. He said the alleged victims were known to Hern, and many were in homes he stayed in.
Van Kleef said detectives believe there may be more victims.