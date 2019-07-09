Bend Bulletin must fire staff before paper is sold
BEND (AP) — A court filing outlining the sale of Central Oregon’s only daily newspaper shows that all employees of the Bend Bulletin and other publications must be fired before Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers takes control.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Rhode Island company plans to buy Western Communications’ Central Oregon publications for more than $2 million.
As a part of the sale agreement, Western Communications must terminate all employees at the Bend Bulletin, the Redmond Spokesman Weekly and other publications including the Go! Weekly entertainment tabloid and Bend Homes monthly.
The Rhode Island company could re-hire any employees at its discretion.
This comes after Western Communications filed for bankruptcy in 2011 and again in January. As of May, Western Communications owed roughly $30 million in debt.
A judge will review the purchase agreement later this month.
Western Communications didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Eugene coffee shop
EUGENE (AP) — Police say a man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries when another man exited a Eugene coffee shop and stabbed him while he sat outside.
KVAL-TV reports Eugene police say 40-year-old Gabriel Pemble was drinking coffee inside Starbucks when he got up, went outside and stabbed a man sitting at a table outside the cafe at about 7 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim remained hospitalized Monday.
Police say one of the bystanders who detained Pemble was taken to hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Officers booked Pemble into the Lane County Jail on charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
It wasn’t known if Pemble had a lawyer.
Sheriff: Young child fatally hurt at Madras Speedway
MADRAS (AP) — Police say a very young child was fatally injured at Madras Speedway near Bend.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the child was hurt at the speedway Saturday evening.
The child was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Portland-area hospital where the child died.
The sheriff’s office says the family of the child is cooperating with an investigation.
KTVZ-TV reports that Sheriff Jim Adkins confirmed that the child was struck by a pickup truck and that it appears it was accidental.