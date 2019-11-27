University of Oregon employee injured in wave labCORVALLIS (AP) — An Oregon State University employee was hurt in a research lab while setting up an experiment.
The Gazette-Times reports on Tuesday the employee was setting up the experiment at O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory in a wave flume and became trapped.
OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations Steve Clark says the flume in which the employee was trapped is a concrete basin normally filled with water to simulate wave action.
He says the flume did not have water in it at the time.
Medics from the Corvallis Fire Department transported the employee to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No additional details about the incident or the extent of the employee’s injuries were immediately available.
Clark said a review of the accident had started.
Umatilla tribe opens warming center for homeless membersPENDLETON (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla northeast Oregon have opened a warming center for homeless tribal members as winter arrives.
The East Oregonian reported Tuesday that the center took shape in about a week after people started noticing tribal members sleeping outside near tribal office buildings and outside the Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
The facility, which was inaugurated on Monday, is named Cmuytpama, or “Place of Warming” in a mixture of the Umatilla and Walla Walla languages.
The 14-bed center will have separate men’s and women’s areas and will open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees.
It will be patrolled by tribal deputies.
Man arrested in Portland arson fire that charred cars, homesPORTLAND (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting two fires in a Portland residential neighborhood in August that destroyed two commercial buildings, five homes and about 50 cars in a parking lot.
Authorities said Tuesday that 39-year-old Allen Michael Singerhouse also started two other significant blazes.
He was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of first- and second-degree arson.
Smoke from the Aug. 26 blaze could be seen for miles and it caused an estimated $2 million in damages. It also forced the evacuation of multiple homes.
Singerhouse’s court-appointed attorney, Aubrey Hoffman, did not immediately return a call.
Officials say community tips, including surveillance video from a northeast Portland business, helped detectives identify Singerhouse as the suspect.
Court documents say Singerhouse told police he had started “dozens” of fires.
Man charged after spending night in the woods with child, 3EUGENE (AP) — An Oakridge man accused of hiding from law enforcement overnight in the woods with his 3-year-old child has been formally charged in Lane County Circuit Court.
The Register-Guard reports 41-year-old Travis Gerlits faces felony charges of assault, coercion, fleeing a police officer and criminal mistreatment in addition to misdemeanors of menacing and recklessly endangering another person.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says Gerlits was a suspect in a Thursday domestic violence assault in Oakridge.
As authorities attempted to contact Gerlits, he allegedly fled, leading them into a forested area before fleeing on foot into the trees with his 3-year-old son in tow.
The two weren’t located until Friday afternoon and a helicopter was requested to take them out of a remote area. The child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and Gerlits was taken to jail.
It wasn’t known if Gerlits has a lawyer.