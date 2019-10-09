Officials: 1 more vaping-related illness in Oregon
PORTLAND (AP) — Health officials say one more Oregonian has a vaping-related severe lung illness, raising Oregon's toll to nine victims, two of whom have died.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Gov. Kate Brown on Oct. 4 ordered a six-month ban on sales of all flavored vaping products with nicotine or THC. It's unclear when the ban will start. The governor told state agencies to "immediately" pass emergency rules to ban the products.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 1,080 people across the country have been struck with lung illnesses connected to vaping and at least 18 have died.
Officials do not know what is causing the illness. Medical tests have pointed to oils lodged in victims' lungs, while others have pointed to lung reactions typical of exposure to toxic chemicals.
Of Oregon's nine victims, at least five used products they bought at legal marijuana retail stores.
Mercy Corps accused of mishandling abuse allegations
PORTLAND (AP) — A long-serving board member of Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian aid group, has resigned following reports that the agency mishandled sexual abuse allegations against one of its founders.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Robert Newell resigned from the board after Mercy Corps was told the newspaper found that agency executives knew co-founder Ellsworth Culver had been accused of sexual abuse in the early 1990s. Culver died in 2005.
In a statement Tuesday Newell, who helped conduct the initial review into Culver, said the board of the Portland-based Mercy Corps took the allegations "very seriously," and called the investigation challenging.
Mercy Corps this week removed tributes to Culver from its website and took down photos of him from its headquarters. Mercy Corps CEO said in a statement that it would conduct an independent review of how the agency responded to the allegations.