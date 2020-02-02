Woman gets 8 years for shooting at officers
PORTLAND (AP) — A woman who broke into a home and hotel in Portland before exchanging gunfire with Portland police in 2018 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
KOIN reports that Sarah Michelle Brown was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of burglary. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Friday her sentence takes into account her drug addiction, her mental health then and now and the risk she put everyone in the area into that day.
Brown had no prior criminal record.
Man gets nearly 29 years for shooting Salem officer
SALEM (AP) — A western Washington man has been sentenced to just under 29 years in prison for shooting a Salem police officer.
Jamie Lee Jimenez, 39, of Salem received the sentence Friday in Marion County Circuit Court.
He was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder in December following a stipulated facts trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.
Salem Police Officer Michelle Pratt pulled Jimenez over in April and was shot in the left arm, both legs and her back. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet that hit her back.
Jimenez fled but was arrested a few hours later at an apartment complex.
Jimenez also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Portland to pay $120,000 in discrimination lawsuit
PORTLAND (AP) — The city of Portland has agreed to pay an African American couple $120,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit that contended a police officer pulled them over and then broke the key off in the ignition, leaving them stranded.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that city officials settled the suit Friday with Claudius and Daynelle Banks.
Officer Christian Berge said he pulled the couple over in March 2015 at 2 a.m. for drifting into oncoming traffic.
Attorneys for the Banks said Berge never filed a report or conducted a field sobriety test.
Berge said he didn’t have time or back-up support to process a drunken driving arrest, so he gave the Banks a warning and allowed them to walk home.
Berge said he accidentally broke the key off not in the ignition, but in the driver’s door lock. He denied searching the vehicle.
“The entire process was so stunningly irregular to call the officer’s motive more than highly questionable,’’ said Greg Kafoury, an attorney for the couple. “It was basically a shakedown, frankly.’’
Court documents say Berge approached the vehicle and ordered, “Get your black (expletive) out of the car.”
Claudius Banks said Berge searched the car, then jerked and twisted the key in the ignition at least three times until it broke. The key fragment remained in the ignition, making it impossible to use another key, the lawsuit said.
The Portland Police Bureau investigated Berge’s handling of the stop and found no wrongdoing.
Berge resigned two years later for having sex on duty with a woman from 2015 to 2017.