$1.3M pollution fine issued to Gorge aluminum recycler
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a $1.3 million fine to an aluminum recycler in The Dalles for multiple violations of air pollution regulations, officials said Thursday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the fine, issued to Hydro Extrusion USA, represents the largest ever issued by the agency for an air quality violation.
“DEQ found Hydro Extrusion operated with flagrant disregard for the rules and conditions of its air quality permit,” said Kieran O’Donnell, a compliance and enforcement manager with the state.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In April, inspectors found that the company, which is owned by Norway-based Norsk Hydro, had been improperly melting down coated aluminum for over a year. The facility in The Dalles was only allowed to melt down “clean charge” material, meaning it is free of grease, oil and other coatings.
Hydro Extrusion was ordered to stop processing unclean materials, upgrade its tracking programs and submit monthly reports to the state to verify it was in compliance with the law. Officials said its monitoring has improved, and the company has certified with the state that it no longer processes the prohibited material.
The vast majority of the fine is based on the estimated economic benefit the company gained through the violations.
Last year, Hydro Extrusion agreed to pay $46 million to settle criminal charges and civil claims after it sold NASA defective aluminum, which allegedly caused two rockets to explode shortly after launch.
Woman sues Uber for $1M, alleging assault by driver
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Hillsboro woman is seeking more than $1 million from the ride-hailing company Uber, alleging she was sexually assaulted by one of the company’s drivers in 2018.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the woman filed a lawsuit against Uber and one of its drivers, Wosey Yeaney, on Tuesday. According to court documents, the woman alleges assault, battery and negligence and and seeks $1,025,000 and a jury trial.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit states that the woman called an Uber early one morning in January 2018 and Yeaney picked her up.
According to the complaint, Yeaney’s back passenger doors were locked which forced the woman to sit in the front seat.
The lawsuit states that Yeaney began making sexual comments and said he wanted to “take (her) home” with him. He then sexually assaulted her, court documents say.
The woman got out of the car once they reached her house and, according to court documents, told her boyfriend about the assault and called police. According to the lawsuit, she went to a hospital for a sexual assault forensic examination and made a report to Uber.
Yeaney was charged with four counts of sexual assault in 2018. According to court records, after a jury trial he was acquitted in August 2019.
The woman’s attorney, Sean Riddell, said he didn’t know what led to the “not guilty” verdict in Yeaney’s criminal trial and said he did not know if Yeaney was still employed with Uber.