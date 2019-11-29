House fire caused by turkey smoker causes $75K damagePORTLAND (AP) — Firefighters in Portland have determined that a house fire in the early morning hours was sparked by an electric turkey smoker placed too close to the home.
Portland Fire & Rescue said Thursday that a mail delivery person spotted sparks and smoke at the home shortly after 5 a.m. and called 911 before alerting the occupants.
Two adults, one child and three cats made it out safely.
Damage to the home is estimated at $75,000.
Christmas tree prices remain high amid low supplyCORVALLIS (AP) — Experts in Oregon, the nation’s No. 1 supplier of Christmas trees, say prices for a holiday evergreen will remain higher this year due to a tight supply.
Chad Landgren, with Oregon State University’s College of Forestry, says there are 400 fewer Oregon growers than there were 15 years ago and land once used for Christmas trees is now being used for less labor intensive crops. Many tree farms went out of business about a decade ago.
On average, consumers paid $78 for a tree in 2018, up $3 from 2017.
There are 383 licensed Christmas tree growers in Oregon who sell about 4.6 million trees a year.
Most of those trees are sold in the Pacific Northwest, California, Nevada and Arizona.
Mexico is the top international importer of Oregon trees.
Autopsy clears Salem police in death of man during arrestSALEM (AP) — An autopsy has found that a man who died after a struggle with Salem police suffered from a cardiac arrhythmia caused by a pre-existing heart condition.
The Marion County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday ruled the death as accidental.
Prosecutors say the Oregon State Medical Examiner found that Allen Pitts’ heart condition was exacerbated by his struggle with officers.
They say the officers used an electric stun gun and wrestled with him for seven minutes before making an arrest.
Police were called to a restaurant after Pitts threatened to kill the manager and refused to leave.
Pitts stopped breathing shortly after he was handcuffed and later died at a hospital.
Oregon State Police investigated the case.